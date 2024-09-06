The Atlanta Dream are still fighting for the last playoff spot, and they have a chance to keep their chances high against the Dallas Wings, another team looking to get into the playoffs. The Dream and Chicago Sky have the same record going into tonight, and the Wings are two games behind both teams. Everybody knows that the stakes are high around this time of the season, including head coach Tanisha Wright.

Before their matchup against the Wings, Wright spoke about how important this game was as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

“This game in particular is the biggest game. The game that’s right in front of you in the playoff push when you’re fighting for your lives and you’re trying to get into the playoffs. The one that’s literally right in front of you is the most important,” Wright said. “This one for us is the biggest. We have to come out with an energy and an attitude that we’re going to leave it all out on the court, and we’re going to play as hard as we can. Not just play hard, but have a high level of execution on both ends of the floor. If you do that, it’ll always give us a chance.”

The players also know how important every game is from now on, and they control their own destiny. In the next few games, The Dream play the Wings, Sky, and the Washington Mystics, three teams that are all fighting for the same spot.

“We’re fighting everyday, period,” Coffey said. We’re tied right now with three other teams and every game counts, and we have the opportunity to play those teams that we’re fighting against, so it’s in our control. We’re doing everything we can do each and every day to prepare.”

The Dream control their own destiny to get to the playoffs

The playoffs are right in front of the Atlanta Dream, and they're going to have to win most of their remaining games to have a chance to grab the eighth spot. The first challenge is the Dallas Wings, who are fighting for the same spot, and present problems that head coach Tanisha Wright couldn't ignore.

“Dallas is obviously an offensive juggernaut. They like to put up a lot of points, their size always poses a problem for us. They look a little bit different having Satou [Sabally] back and the caliber player she is, but I think they pose all of those problems,” Wright said. “We have to be great at keeping them in front of us, we have to be disruptive. We can't let them come down and just move the ball, run where they want to run, set screens how they want to set screens. We have to be disruptive on defense and execute on offense.”

Satou Sabally and Arike Ogunbowale are the two main scorers for the Wings, and it will be important for the Dream to contain them to have a chance at winning. They also have a tall frontcourt, which can cause the Dream problems with their lack of size. With Cheyenne Parker-Tyus out for the rest of the season, the entire team will have to help when it comes to protecting the paint. With both teams knowing the importance of this game, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was a battle until the end of the game.