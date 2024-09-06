The Dallas Wings are still in postseason contention as of this story's writing. Dallas' recent 90-86 loss against the Washington Mystics did not help matters. Satou Sabally is also still dealing with a shoulder concern, so the Wings are not in a tremendous position. As mentioned, though, the Wings still have an opportunity to reach the 2024 WNBA playoffs.

Dallas is currently 9-24. They are only two games back of the Chicago Sky for the No. 8 seed. There are five total teams battling for the No. 8 seed, as the No. 1-No. 7 teams have already clinched postseason spots. So in order for Dallas to sneak into the final position, they will need to play extremely well down the stretch while receiving help from other teams.

Wings vs. other playoff hopefuls

The Sky are the No. 8 seed as of this story's writing. Dallas trails Chicago 2-1 in the season-series, but the Wings and Sky will go head-to-head on Sunday. It goes without saying, but Sunday's affair will be of the utmost importance.

The Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics are ahead of the Wings in the standings as well. Dallas will need Washington to struggle moving forward as the Mystics won the season-series 3-0. Meanwhile, the Wings and Dream season-series is currently tied at one game apiece and the teams are scheduled to play once more on Friday. Again, in similar fashion to Sunday's game against the Sky, Friday's game will be crucial.

At this point in the season, every single game is pivotal for Dallas, though. They cannot afford to lose many more games if they want to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Playoff tiebreakers

Potential tiebreakers will be first determined by the head-to-head series record between teams. If the series is tied, then it will be determined by the team's winning percentage against opponents with records of .500 or better.

WNBA.com reveals the final two steps should teams remain tied in head-to-head records and winning percentage against .500 or better opponents.

“3. Better point differential in games net result of total points scored less total points allowed head-to-head.

4. Better point differential net result of total points scored less total points allowed against all opponents.”

All the Wings can control is the games in which they play. Dallas needs to find a way to win the next two games. If they accomplish that feat, then things will begin to get interesting.