Ewan McGregor seems positive that he will return to Star Wars as Obi-Wan Kenobi again. Perhaps the Disney+ series wasn't his swan song after all.
Speaking to LadBible about A Gentleman in Moscow, McGregor said he hasn't gotten a call about a return. Still, he is reaching the age Alec Guinness was when he played the part in A New Hope.
“The truth is I've talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I'm not lying about this now,” he said. “I don't know. There's been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let's do another one.' Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it's out and people like it, which I'm very, very pleased about.
“I love doing it. I hope we get a chance to do another one and I'm sure we will. I'm pretty sure, you know, I've got a few years yet before I'm the same age as Alec Guinness in A New Hope. So there's time to tell more stories in there,” he continued.
For reference, Guinness was 63 years old when he played Obi-Wan Kenobi. So, McGregor definitely has time. Even if Disney and Lucasfilm continued waiting, technology is advanced and could age McGregor up or down.
Ewan McGregor is also known for his non-Star Wars roles including his in Trainspotting, The Ghost Writer, and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the FX anthology series, Fargo, playing the brother duo of Ray and Emmit Stussy. McGregor won a Golden Globe for the performance.
He also voiced the role of Lumière in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast in 2017. McGregor also starred in Christopher Robin, Birds of Prey, and Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining. Some of his other recent credits include Raymond & Ray with Ethan Hawke and Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.
His latest series, A Gentleman in Moscow, is a Paramount+ adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name. McGregor's wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is his co-star.
Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi
The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor made his Star Wars debut in The Phantom Menace. He subsequently starred in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in 2002 and 2005, respectively. After over a decade away, McGregor made his return in a voice cameo capacity in The Rise of Skywalker.
A few years later, McGregor finally made his full-fledged return to the franchise in the Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. The film picked up years after the events of Revenge of the Sith as Obi-Wan has to rescue a kidnapped Princess Leia.
Hayden Christensen made his Star Wars return in the series as well, reprising the role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in select episodes. Ian McDiarmid also returned as Palpatine. Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, and Moses Ingram also starred in the series.
Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) directed all six episodes of the Disney+ series. She also executive produced the series with McGregor, Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, and Joby Harold.