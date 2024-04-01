When Daisy Ridley returns as Rey Skywalker in a forthcoming Star Wars film, she would love to see a major development for Finn (John Boyega).
Speaking to Screen Rant, Ridley was asked if she'd want to see Finn become a Jedi. However, she also conceded that those are decisions made by executives and those high up at Lucasfilm and Disney.
“That is above my pay grade,” she said with a laugh. “I would love to see that, but that is not a decision for me.”
Should it happen, Star Wars will finally pay off a story thread from The Force Awakens. In the film, Finn uses the Force to grab a lightsaber and duel Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). While that would seem to suggest Finn was bound to become a Jedi.
That didn't come to pass, though. In The Last Jedi, Finn was sent on a side quest on Canto Bight. In The Rise of Skywalker, Finn once again had a marginalized role. Instead, Rey became the focal point of the franchise with Kylo Ren, and she became a Skywalker by the end of the film.
Daisy Ridley's Star Wars tenure
Daisy Ridley starred as Rey in the latest Star Wars sequel trilogy. The role put her on the map and made her a major star. Each of the Star Wars films were box office hits.
The Force Awakens grossed over $2 billion at the box office worldwide. Each of the next two installments also grossed over $1 billion at the box office.
At the end of Rise of Skywalker, Rey pronounces herself a Skywalker after burying the lightsabers of Luke and Leia. This seemed to set her up for a major role in the Star Wars franchise going forward.
However, things went south after the film. The critical response to The Rise of Skywalker was lukewarm, to put it lightly. Adam Driver and John Boyega haven't come back to the series, and nor did Ridley until recently.
Outside of Star Wars, Ridley has starred in Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia, and Peter Rabbit. She also starred in Chaos Walking with Tom Holland in 2021.
2023 was filled with indie films for Ridley. She starred in Sometimes I Think About Dying, The Inventor, and The Marsh King's Daughter. Her latest film, Magpie, premiered at the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival on March 9, 2024. Coming up, Ridley will star as Gertrude Ederie in Disney's Young Woman and the Sea. She will also star in Cleaner and We Bury the Dead.
The return
At 2023's Star Wars Celebration, Ridley was announced to be returning to the galaxy far, far away. She will reprise the role of Rey Skywalker in a new film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This comes years after her last appearance in the franchise. Perhaps by this point, Rey is an established Jedi master on a brand new mission.
Maybe Boyega's Finn will make an appearance in the untitled film. He did share a unique friendship with Rey and it would be great to see a continuation of it.