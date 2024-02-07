Ewan McGregor wants season 2 for Obi-Wan Kenobi and urges fans to reach out to Disney to pick up where season 1 left off.

Like all Star Wars fans, Ewan McGregor is also hoping for a Season 2 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

As shared by ScreenRant, McGregor remains hopeful for a potential season 2 of the beloved series. During a panel at MegaCon Orlando 2024, McGregor reflected on the transition of Obi-Wan Kenobi. From a movie concept to a multi-episode series, expressing satisfaction with the extended storytelling format.

“There was originally gonna be a movie, and I've often thought, should it have been a movie? But I kinda think it's great that they did it that way, and it's a longer story, and hopefully it's more satisfying as a result.”

While addressing attendees, Ewan McGregor humorously appealed to fans to petition Disney for a season 2. “Let's hope they do another one. Can everyone write to Disney?”

McGregor's sentiments resonated with the audience, echoing the widespread desire to delve deeper into Kenobi's journey during that era of the Star Wars timeline. Despite the enthusiastic response, the likelihood of a second season remains uncertain. This is after Lucasfilm shifts its focus toward theatrical releases and other streaming projects set in varied timelines.

Should Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 materialize, it may be several years in the making. Given the current industry landscape. Nevertheless, the potential for further exploration of Kenobi's role in safeguarding young Luke Skywalker and his reconnection with the Force offers ample storytelling opportunities.

As speculation surrounding the series persists, fans eagerly anticipate any developments regarding the continuation of Kenobi's saga. Which has captivated audiences worldwide since its inception.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+