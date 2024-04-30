Taylor Swift will reportedly be attending the Met Gala according to Page Six. TMZ previously reported that Swift, along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce were invited to the Oscars of fashion but both of them have RSVP'd “no.”
Swift has not attended the Met Gala since 2016. If Swift and Kelce were to attend the event together it would be the couple's red carpet debut. She has also never attended the Met Gala with any of her boyfriends before.
It was believed the singer was not going to attend the Met Gala due to a potential scheduling conflict. She is set to be in Paris for her May 9 and the Met Gala is on May 6 so it's possible she might have rehearsals and will be preparing for her tour.
A rep for Kelce has not confirmed whether the NFL player will attend the event.
How Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Spending Their Off Time Together?
Whether or not the couple will attend the Met Gala, they have been enjoying one another's company in their time off from their respective careers. They have been spotted in Nobu in Malibu and have vacationed with one another in the Bahamas. An insider told People earlier this month, “They are very supportive of each other. They're enjoying solo dates, but have also been hanging out with their friends.”
Swift's friends are also very fond of the NFL star saying that “everyone loves Travis,” the insider continues. “He's super friendly and easygoing.”
The two have been supporting one another on the sidelines as Swift attended 13 games over the NFL season and Kelce has been on tour with the singer as she embarks on the international leg of her Eras tour.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work.”
“I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift said to TIME back in December. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she told the publication.
As much as they have been enjoying their time together, they have also used this time to “grow” with one another.
“Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever,” the source added.
She begins her next tour stop in Paris next month. The preseason for the NFL begins in August.