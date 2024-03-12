Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 is probably not in the works as of now. In an interview with Fallon Tonight, Ewan McGregor reveals he's still waiting for a call, regarding the next season.
Ewan McGregor on #ObiWanKenobi S2
"I'm waiting for the call"
(via @FallonTonight)
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 12, 2024
Despite some mixed reactions from viewers, many were eager to see more of Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the iconic Jedi. Last year, a Star wars director teased a continuation of McGregor's role in Luke Skywalker's life. However, it seems Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will not happen.
And it's not because of Ewan McGregor's latest comment.
Recently, Disney announces about home video releases for Disney+ shows. It has hinted that the Obi-Wan series is considered “The Complete Series,” suggesting there won't be any more seasons in the near future.
The show followed Obi-Wan Kenobi's life on Tatooine, where he kept watch over a young Luke Skywalker. It also brought back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, which excited many fans.
While some questioned the need for the series, others enjoyed seeing the dynamic between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. Both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen have expressed interest in returning for another season.
But there hasn't been any official announcement on whether Obi-Wan Kenobi season 2 will happen soon.
Even McGregor himself confirmed it prior to his Fallon Tonight comment.
However, there are still plenty of other Star Wars projects to look forward to, including the final season of The Bad Batch, a second season of Tales of the Jedi, and new shows like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew scheduled for release in 2024.