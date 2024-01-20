Former India captain Virat Kohli became a butt of jokes on social media after his golden duck against Afghanistan in the third T20I.

Former India captain Virat Kohli became a butt of jokes on social media as netizens had a field day with memes and hilarious jokes after his golden duck against Afghanistan in the third T20I in Bengaluru.

During his forgettable stay at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is also Virat Kohli's second home ground, considering he plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the talismanic India batter scripted an unwanted record.

With his maiden first-ball dismissals in T20Is, Virat Kohli took his tally of ducks in international cricket to 35 – the most by an Indian player on the global stage.

Before Virat Kohli, the unwanted record was held by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who accumulated 34 ducks during his illustrious 24-year career.

In another setback for Virat Kohli, the Delhi-born premier batter failed to complete 12,000 runs in T20s. He needed only 6 runs to touch the milestone at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium but couldn't add a single run to his collection in Karnataka.

India captain Rohit Sharma, however, wasn't critical of Virat Kohli's failure in Bengaluru. Instead, he backed him as the 35-year-old showed his intent to score quick runs.

“We only need to give the players clarity about their position and the manner of cricket we want them to play with. The boys know what to expect when they come out onto the ground. As you saw today, Kohli tried to go hard from the word go, he normally does not do that, but he showed the intent. Same with Samson, he was out first ball, but the intent was there,” Rohit Sharma told Jio Cinema.

“See, I don't want to think about that right now. The 50-over World Cup is the ultimate prize for me, it's not like I don't regard the T20 World Cup and the Test Championship as important events. I grew up watching the ODI World Cup, and when it happens in India, the vibe is unmatched. We tried our best, but unfortunately, we could not win. The entire team was upset, and I am sure the people were quite angry as well. But now, we have an opportunity to win the T20 World Cup, and hopefully we win it,” Rohit Sharma added.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma broke Virat Kohli's massive record in T20Is.

With an unbeaten 121 against Afghanistan in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma replaced Virat Kohli from the top of the list of Indian skippers who have scored the most runs in T20Is.

During his reign as skipper of India's T20 side, Virat Kohli accumulated 1570 runs – a tally overtaken by Rohit Sharma against Afghanistan in Karnataka. The 36-year-old now has 1647 runs to his name as captain of Team India.

The India captain's grand feat came after the Men in Blue found themselves in deep trouble at 22/4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, having lost Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson inside the first five overs.

While Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal opened their count, Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson perished without troubling the scorers as Afghanistan's left-arm pacer Fareed Ahmad was right on the money from the word go.

As Rohit Sharma and his boys had their backs to the wall, the Nagpur-born cricketer combined with Rinku Singh to take India to 212/4 in their allocated 20 overs.

While Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten 121 off 69 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and 8 sixes, Rinku Singh remained not out on 69 off 39 balls.

In the process, Rohit Sharma went past Australia's Glenn Maxwell and his India teammate Suryakumar Yadav, who have four tons each to their names in T20Is.

With that, he became the first men's cricketer to smash five centuries in T20Is.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma had a contrasting series with the bat against Afghanistan. He lost his wicket for zero in Mohali and Indore but came out with a blazing hundred in the last fixture in Bengaluru.

After India's triumph, Rohit Sharma earned praise from former India batter Rohan Gavaskar, both for his batting and captaincy.