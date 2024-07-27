The MLB trade deadline waits for nobody, and more trades are being made as we draw closer to July 30th. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is heavily favored to be traded as the team rebuilds, and based on current odds, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to be the favorite for his services.

Based on BetOnline's latest odds, the Dodgers are +100 to swing a deal for the Cuban outfielder. The Atlanta Braves (+700) and Chicago Cubs (+900) are the only other teams with odds better than +1000 currently. Of course, there's a chance that the White Sox and GM Chris Getz don't receive an offer that meets their expectations. Yet the odds favor a move for Robert Jr. over him staying put in the South Side.

Luis Robert- Los Angeles Dodgers could be a good fit

The Dodgers currently have the second-best record in the NL with a 62-43 mark, just a couple games behind the Phillies' 64-39 record. The team could use a few additions in the pursuit to win their first World Series since 2020. With longtime ace Clayton Kershaw recently back to action, trades addressing all three aspects of the team will help the club in their postseason pursuit.

Robert Jr. isn't up to the lofty standards of last season, currently hitting only .220 with 12 home runs and 24 RBIs. However, his 2023 season is more indicative of his potential. The outfielder was an AL All-Star plus a Silver Slugger Award winner, as he hit .264 with 38 home runs and 80 RBIs on the season. A trade to Dodger Stadium could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the 26-year-old, who should be entering the prime years of his career.

Should the White Sox trade Robert?

With a lengthy rebuild currently in progress, is it wise for Getz and the White Sox front office to trade a player who is in theory just hitting his prime? Ages 25/26 to 30/31 are usually when an athlete is at the peak of their powers. Based on his stats last year when fully healthy, Robert is the type of player that Chicago should be building around. A trade might not be the best choice for the South Siders at the moment.

There is also the question of whether Robert would be a good fit in Chavez Ravine. His health and inconsistent production this season are major issues to be addressed, and the Dodgers' farm system is one of the best in the MLB. Should dipping into it once again in order to swing a deal for a star that might not fit in well with them be considered the best course of action? As they continue their pursuit of the franchise's eighth World Series, team fit must be considered in any trade. If the Cuban outfielder doesn't bring the best out of manager Dave Roberts' squad, then maybe a deal for him should be passed by one, if not both, parties.