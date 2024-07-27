It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies-Giants Game 2, the second half of a straight doubleheader on Saturday in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Giants are almost certain to miss the playoffs. They are under .500 heading into August and the trade deadline. They have been woefully inadequate and inconsistent on offense this season. Their bullpen has blown a lot of late leads. They have simply not performed up to expectations. Logan Webb has not had an especially strong season as the staff ace. Blake Snell is roaring right now, but he needed a lot of time to finally get up to speed. He struggled initially in what has been an up-and-down season. Matt Chapman plays great defense, but his bat — which was inconsistent in Toronto with the Blue Jays — has remained inconsistent on the West Coast. Not a whole lot has gone right for a franchise which made some notable investments this past offseason but isn't getting a return on them.

If there is any slight chance that the Giants can make a playoff push, however, Saturday is a hugely important day. Snell goes to the mound in Game 1 of a doubleheader against the lowly Colorado Rockies. The Giants pounded Colorado on Friday night in the first game of this series. If they can get a win from Snell to start the double-dip on Saturday, this second game gives San Francisco the chance to sweep the doubleheader and get in position to sweep the four-game weekend series on Sunday. If the Giants can sweep the whole series versus Colorado, they will be a lot closer to .500. Given that no single National League team has separated itself from the pack in the wild card race, with the Atlanta Braves suddenly looking extremely vulnerable and the St. Louis Cardinals treading water over the past few weeks, the Giants aren't completely out of it. Let's see if Saturday changes the equation for them.

Rockies-Giants Game 2 Projected Starters

TBD vs. Hayden Birdsong

The Rockies are reshuffling their rotation and aren't sure what to do in this second game of a doubleheader.

Hayden Birdsong (2-0) has a 3.55 ERA. The young fireballer clearly has big-league stuff. The Rockies found out last weekend in Denver. Birdsong struck out 12 in a dominant performance. He allowed a home run and very little else in six strong innings. You will notice, however, that Birdsong has not pitched well at home this season. It's only two starts, which is a small sample size, but it's reasonable to ask that the pitcher who showed up at Coors Field a week ago needs to show up in his home ballpark against a bad team.

Last Start: Saturday, July 20 versus the Colorado Rockies: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 12 K

2024 Home Splits: 2 starts, 9 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 8 K

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +166

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT, or 25 minutes after the end of Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader

TV: MLB (Rockies) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

In Game 1 of the doubleheader in San Francisco, the Rockies are a pronounced underdog with Blake Snell taking the bump for the Giants. Why do we mention this? Simple. If the Rockies get hammered in Game 1, they have a better chance of winning Game 2. The Giants are better than the Rockies, but they aren't a good team in general. It's hard for good teams to sweep doubleheaders; it's even harder for mediocre teams to do so.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Hayden Birdsong got Colorado hitters to swing and miss a lot last weekend. What's different about this game one week later is that the Giants have shown some recent life on offense. If San Francisco can score five or more runs, Birdsong should be able to make it stand up and help San Francisco cover.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick

In second games of doubleheaders, we like to watch the first game play out before making any sort of decision on the second game. Lean Giants, but watch Game 1 and then adjust accordingly.

Final Rockies-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5