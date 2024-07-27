The Texas Rangers are having a rough title defense. A year from their World Series win, Texas finds themselves way out of the playoff picture. They currently sit six games behind the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

Does that mean that the Rangers are waving the white flag? Well, of course not. One thing about this Texas team is that they're always going to go all-in. Buster Olney revealed some players that Texas is looking at in order to boost their chances at a playoff spot.

“Count the Rangers among the teams that have had discussions with the Rays about All-Star Isaac Paredes, as well as Yandy Diaz. Texas is looking for an upgrade to its offense, in a year in which Josh Jung and Evan Carter has been out for months.”

The Rangers' offense has been sluggish for months now. As mentioned, injuries have certainly played a part in their struggles this season. The hope is that Paderes, who sports a near .800 OPS this season, or Diaz can help them get out of said slump. Whether they'll be able to convince the Tampa Bay Rays to trade with them, though, is a different story.

Rangers having a disastrous title defense

Last season was a dream come true for the Rangers. After struggling to make headway in previous years, Texas caught lightning in a bottle when the playoffs started. Sweeping the Rays and the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles gave them all the confidence they needed to finish off division rivals Houston Astros in the ALCS. Nearly sweeping the Diamondbacks to win the pennant was the cherry on top.

After keeping most of their championship roster, most people expected the Rangers to still be competitive in 2024. However, the exact opposite has happened. The once-consistent bats of the team have gone cold at inopportune times. A lackluster start to the season buried them in a hole that they're struggling to get out of.

Perhaps a boost from the deadline will help the Rangers bounce back in a big way. Diaz and Paredes will theoretically help Texas in a major area of need: power. They have a below-average OPS and their main cannons are either injured or misfiring.

The Rangers have a long way to climb before they're back in playoff contention. They're banking on a few teams above them slumping as well as them going on a run. Will they be able to do that?