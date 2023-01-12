Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin launched a scathing attack on senior batter KL Rahul following his string of low scores across formats.

Mohammad Azharuddin’s comments came after KL Rahul suffered another failure on the pitch, getting out for just 39 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati.

“I think consistency is the problem in KL Rahul’s case. But I think there are coaches who should rectify his flaws. In my opinion, he is a good player but consistency is missing in his game,” Mohammad Azharuddin said in a conversation with a media outlet.

“I think Rahul is getting out in a lot of manners. Primarily, it is not the good balls that are getting him out. It is poor shot selection first up that is causing problems,” he added.

Before Mohammad Azharuddin, both Team India admirers and former cricketers slammed the think tank for persisting with KL Rahul despite his mediocre record since his return to action from injury last year.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton. And if one is convinced to play Gill, then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul,” Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

“There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained.”

“In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad,” Venkatesh Prasad added.

Before the start of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, two-time World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir and veteran India batter Dinesh Karthik had spoken about KL Rahul’s challenges in ODIs and Test cricket.

They also warned him that the time was running out for him and that he would have to score loads of runs if he wanted to save his career.