The Arizona Diamondbacks stunned the Cincinnati Reds on Friday at Chase Field, grabbing a 6-5 victory when Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in the winning run with an 11th-inning single to center. Corbin Carroll, the automatic runner at second, came around to score, giving Arizona its third straight win and sixth walk-off of the season.

The late-inning dramatics ended another tense extra-inning battle. Cincinnati had grabbed a 5-4 lead in the 10th when pitcher John Curtiss overthrew first base on a Jose Trevino bunt, allowing Ke’Bryan Hayes to score.

Trevino moved up to second on the misfire and later reached third on a sac bunt, but Corbin Carroll and catcher Gabriel Moreno came to the rescue with a clutch defensive stop. Carroll made a strong throw home on a TJ Friedl fly ball, and Moreno applied a diving tag to cut down the run, preserving the one-run deficit.

Arizona answered in the bottom half when Ketel Marte battled through a 13-pitch at-bat before lining an RBI single into right field to tie the game, his only hit of the night but one of the most significant.

The Reds threatened again in the 11th with the go-ahead run at third, but Geraldo Perdomo snared a line drive off Elly De La Cruz and quickly flipped to Blaze Alexander for an inning-ending double play.

Moreno made his presence felt in his first game back from the 60-day injured list. The 24-year-old catcher, sidelined since mid-June with a fractured right index finger, blasted a three-run home run in the third inning off Zack Littell, a 403-foot shot to left that gave the Diamondbacks a 4-2 lead. Moreno finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs, marking his first homer since June 10.

Ryne Nelson regained his form, keeping the Reds in check with a solid effort on the hill, completing six innings with three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. He retired 11 consecutive batters between the second and sixth innings before surrendering a leadoff triple to De La Cruz, who later scored.

Nelson exited in line for the win before the bullpen took over. Relievers Juan Burgos, Kyle Backhus, Juan Morillo, Andrew Saalfrank, and Jalen Beeks combined for five innings of two-run ball, with Beeks (4-1) earning the win after a scoreless 11th.

The Reds kept themselves in the fight with contributions from De La Cruz, who went 2-for-5 with a triple, an RBI single, and two runs scored. Hayes added an RBI double and a run, while Trevino had two hits, including an RBI single. Littell, acquired at the trade deadline, lasted just three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.