The Los Angeles Angels might have fallen short on the scoreboard Friday night, but Bryce Teodosio gave fans a moment they won’t soon forget. In the fourth inning of the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs, Teodosio raced to the left of the 396-foot marker in center field, leapt high against the wall, and came down with Ian Happ’s would-be home run tucked securely in his glove. The play not only robbed Happ of extra bases, but also kept the game tied at the time and drew an appreciative salute from starter Tyler Anderson.

Bryce Teodosio ROBS Ian Happ of a HR with this INSANE catch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8gQT8Oa7hH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“It was awesome to have that in the moment,” Teodosio said afterward. “I just want to continue to work hard and win baseball games. I know we didn’t win tonight but I just want to continue to help the team however I can.”

While Teodosio’s defensive gem provided the highlight, Yoán Moncada kept the Angels’ offense afloat. The veteran infielder launched two solo shots — one in the fifth and another in the seventh — to tally his first multi-homer game since joining Los Angeles. His seventh-inning blast tied the contest at 2-2, giving the Angels a chance to rally late.

“It’s been a while since I’ve hit two homers in a game, so I felt happy for that,” Moncada said with a smile. “When I used to play against [the Cubs] with the White Sox it was more of a rivalry than now. I’m just happy to hit the homers.”

Angels' Yoan Moncada powers up, but Cubs have last word

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the momentum swung back into the Cubs favor in the ninth inning. Closer Kenley Jansen, pitching through side discomfort in recent outings, surrendered a go-ahead solo shot to Pete Crow-Armstrong. It marked Jansen’s second straight blown save, and he didn’t hold back on his frustration.

“I felt fine, just a terrible day,” Jansen admitted. “I didn’t like the way I looked today. Terrible. I stunk. We’ll be back tomorrow.”

The defeat was another tough blow for an Angels club fading from the postseason race. Friday’s result dropped them to five losses in their last seven games since sweeping the Dodgers for the second time this year. Interim manager Ray Montgomery emphasized that this is not the time for his players to ease up.

“This is the time where you spend your whole offseason building for,” Montgomery said. “This is not the time to step off the gas. For me, this is the time when the best players shine.”

Tyler Anderson gave Los Angeles a chance, working five innings of two-run ball, but his winless streak stretched to 21 starts. Mike Trout extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a walk, but the offense as a whole mustered just three hits.

Despite the struggles, Teodosio’s “Jumpman” catch showed exactly why the Angels value his speed and defense in center field. Plays like that don’t erase the sting of a loss, but they do highlight a player’s ability to impact a game in ways that don’t always show up in the box score. For an Angels team looking for sparks in a difficult stretch, Teodosio’s glove provided one — even if the night ended in another defeat.