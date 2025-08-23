PHOENIX– Another game, another historic night for Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas. She matched her record of six regular-season triple-doubles, the most in WNBA history.

The last time she accomplished that feat? 2023. And in that season, she placed third in MVP voting. Two seasons later, another tightly contested race for the league's most valuable player has many pondering who it will be.

Could it be A'ja Wilson from the Las Vegas Aces, who is leading her team on a league-best 9-game winning streak? Could it be Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, who has the WNBA's best record, and was 23-4 with her in the lineup?

However, Thomas has been in the conversation for the entire season. She's been the epitome of consistent and has only missed five games.

As soon as she reached that 10th rebound, the MVP chants flooded in from the Mercury faithful. Although Thomas is one to dismiss personal achievements, she acknowledged how meaningful the support is.

Alyssa Thomas told me her reaction to the crowd chanting "MVP" throughout the game. "I feel it's the ultimate sign of respect from a fanbase."

“I feel like it's the ultimate sign of respect from a fan base,” Thomas said postgame. “Not too many people can say that they've had a crowd cheering for them like that, but feel truly appreciated.

“I know I got them supporting me 100% and just super grateful for those moments.”

Nate Tibbetts advocates Mercury's Alyssa Thomas in MVP conversation

Ever since he stepped foot onto a WNBA court as a head coach, Nate Tibbetts has been surrounded by greatness. He had Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner in 2024, and now, he has Thomas.

The latter is extremely polarizing in her own way, but plays vastly different than the two Phoenix legends. The offensive and defensive acumen are unparalleled. She senses plays way before anyone else.

Although Tibbetts continually knows Thomas's greatness for the Mercury, the dog days of summer are almost over. With that being said, the MVP conversation continues to thicken by the moment.

When given a chance to explain why his All-Star deserves the award, he laid out his blueprint.

Nate Tibbetts told me why he thinks Alyssa Thomas is deserving of being in the MVP conversation. "She knows how important she is to us. She knows how important she is to The Valley."

“I think there are three great candidates, three great players. The thing that I love about AT, she does it at both ends. You could argue that the other two (Collier and Wilson) do it as well, but what she's done for us defensively is special. AT does it in a different way,” Tibbetts said.

“She doesn't do it with scoring, so her scoring average isn't as high, but she does it with assists and her rebounding. Coaches are always going to push their own players.”

Alyssa Thomas continues her history with Mercury

In addition to her franchise record with assists, Thomas posted 15 assists on three separate occasions. Friday felt like more of the same, but she connected on her 16th.

The award isn't what's important for her. It's securing her first ever WNBA championship. She's come short on both trips (2019 & 2023) with the Connecticut Sun. In her first season with the Mercury, there might be a legitimate shot for her to do so.

Either way, she might be overlooked by national media, and that's something Tibbetts made sure to hammer home.

“I think she's been overlooked this year. She's probably been overlooked her whole career when it comes to to the MVP type race,” Tibbetts said.

“But she knows how important she is to us. She knows how important she is to the Valley and how much we appreciate her. And she's just a special, special talent, and we're all lucky to be watching her every day.”

Winning her first-ever MVP would be special, but wouldn't make the season a success for Thomas.

That would be bringing Phoenix its fourth WNBA title in 2025.