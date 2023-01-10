By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Team India fans were left baffled after KL Rahul was named in the playing XI to play the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the expense of Ishan Kishan.

Shocked by the Indian team management’s decision, Ishan Kishan’s admirers roasted KL Rahul for being a part of the side.

While some labeled him an “idiot”, others called KL Rahul a “fraud”.

On the other hand, some alleged that KL Rahul must know some top secrets of the BCCI to be a part of the national team despite a string of performances in the past couple of months.

There was another section of Men in Blue supporters who were furious with India head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma and urged the duo to take impartial decisions in the interest of the team.

#BCCI#TeamIndia#IshanKishan Indian Cricket Is Finished: How Can You Drop Ishan Kishan From ODI? He Scored A Double Century In His Last ODI Match. Ishan Kishan Is Selfless And Fearless.

This Guy Rahul Dravid Can Do Anything To Accommodate Selfish Statpadder KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/0S5DONWkUM — Duck  (@DuckInCricket) January 9, 2023

WHy the hell a double centurion – #IshanKishan is benched whr as this fraud #KLRahul is being given an unlimited run , so tht he hit a century against week #SL & get a permanent slot, Stop Favoritism start selecting on merit , #ChetanSharma & #RohitSharma must answer this #INDvSL — Sunny Sandilya (@sunnysandilya99) January 10, 2023

KL Rahul has once again been picked over double centurion Ishan Kishan and India’s best limited overs player, Suryakumar Yadav. I don’t care if KL makes 200 today or 3000 runs in 2023 – it’s APPALLING that he continues to find a place in this XI. — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) January 10, 2023

🅱️ KL Rahul Sunil Shetty ka nahi BCCI ka damad hain 😷 jisko inform Ishan Kishan ki jagah wk bana ke khila rahe hain 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6RpTL9jXdj — Paapsee Tannu (@iamparodyyy) January 10, 2023

#KLRahul

Shouldn't Ishan kishan get a chance seeing his previous performance? I understand why virat and rohit can't be dropped…but when did KL rahul became so legendary that he just cannot be dropped 🤐 — Shreya (@wowShreya) January 10, 2023

It's infuriating to see KL Rahul play in the XI and Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan not.

Extremely incompetent team selection! — Raghav Pandey (@raghavpandeyy) January 10, 2023

What a pathetic batting display – 200/2 in 27 overs a should have got in access of 400! This is what happens when chutyas like #KLRahul are picked over the likes of Ishan Kishan & SKY. #SLvIND#INDvsSL#Kohli — Mango Man (@bewkufaamaadmi) January 10, 2023

Interestingly, Ishan Kishan slammed a double century in his last ODI game against Bangladesh last month.

In December, the India opener made history against Bangladesh as he smashed the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals.

By cracking a double hundred in only 126 deliveries, he went past West Indies great Chris Gayle who completed his 200 in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With his special feat against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs.

Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

In the process, the left-hander also went past Rohit Sharma to become the youngest double-centurion in ODIs. While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

Hours before the match in Assam, former India coach Venkatesh Prasad urged Rohit Sharma to include Ishan Kishan in the XI and drop KL Rahul instead because the former would have kept wickets in place of the latter.

Venkatesh Prasad even explained that Ishan Kishan could prove to be an X-factor that Team India has been looking for a while in white-ball cricket and hence should get more time in the middle, even if that meant leaving out KL Rahul from the XI.

“Think fair would have been to give chance to a man who scored a double hundred in India’s last ODI, and in a series where India lost two games and the series. Have all the time in the world for Gill, but no way you drop a player for scoring a double ton. And if one is convinced to play Gill, then can have him bat at 3 and let Ishan keep wickets instead of KL Rahul,” Venkatesh Prasad tweeted. “There is a reason we have underperformed in Limited overs cricket. Constant chopping changing and a guy who does brilliantly and is an X factor is dropped and mediocrity retained.” “In Eng, Pant scored a hundred in the final ODI and helped India win the series. However, based on T20 form was dropped from ODI team. KL Rahul on the other hand barring a couple of innings has failed consistently but retains his place. Performance is not the foremost parameter. Sad,” Venkatesh Prasad added.

However, many saw the decision coming as Rohit Sharma had hinted that Ishan Kishan may not find a place in the XI on the eve of the contest.