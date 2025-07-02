The St. Louis Cardinals avoided a major setback Tuesday as catcher Willson Contreras received positive news on the injury front. After being struck in the left hand by a fastball during the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Contreras underwent X-rays that came back negative—an encouraging development for a team locked in the heart of the NL playoff race.

The update came from The Athletic’s Katie Woo, who reported on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Contreras did not suffer any structural damage.

“Willson Contreras had x-rays on his left hand, they are negative. His status is day-to-day, the Cardinals say.”

Contreras is expected to rest for a few days, with a potential return during the upcoming series at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. This update carries weight for a Cards team that leans heavily on his bat and veteran leadership. Through 81 games in 2025, he is batting .249 with 11 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 42 runs scored. Contreras is currently on pace to eclipse 100 RBIs—production that highlights just how vital he is to the heart of the lineup.

Behind the plate, the 10-year veteran remains a key presence in managing the pitching staff, which only amplifies the impact of any absence. While Ivan Herrera has proven to be a capable backup, Contreras’ experience, power, and leadership make him difficult to replace. His ability to play both catcher and first base also provides valuable flexibility that stabilizes the Cardinals catcher situation and overall lineup depth.

As of the opening day of July, the Cardinals sit at 47–39 and remain firmly in the National League Wild Card race. With postseason implications tied to nearly every game, even a brief absence from Contreras could have an impact—particularly for a St. Louis lineup that has produced fewer home runs than most playoff-caliber teams. They currently hold a two-game lead over the 47-win San Diego Padres for the third and final Wild Card spot, making tonight’s matchup against the Pirates a crucial opportunity to gain ground. However, after Henry Davis brought home Ke’Bryan Hayes to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, the pressure is building. As the game heads to the top of the ninth, the Cardinals are down to their final three outs and in need of a late rally to avoid a missed opportunity.

That’s why the timing of the X-rays matter so much. With no fracture and only day-to-day discomfort, the team can breathe a sigh of relief. He may miss Wednesday’s game vs. the Pirates and benefit from Thursday’s off day before possibly returning Friday at Wrigley.

In 10 MLB seasons, Contreras has been one of the most productive offensive catchers in baseball. A three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion, his presence in the Cardinals lineup is as impactful as ever. As St. Louis continues to push toward October, having Contreras healthy will be a key factor in whether the club maintains its current position—or climbs higher.