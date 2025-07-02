The Los Angeles Lakers have been seeking a center upgrade on the trade market throughout the offseason. After rescinding their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who was recently traded to the Phoenix Suns this summer, executive Rob Pelinka and his front office have made it their top goal to add a rim-running big man who fits the same timeline as Luka Doncic.

As the Lakers have continued to scour, their search has led them to multiple names. Nic Claxton and Walker Kessler are the household, fan-favorite players many are linking to the team on social media, and both have been players Pelinka and his front office have discussed.

However, new names have emerged in the Lakers' search for frontcourt talent, specifically Phoenix Suns' Nick Richards and New Orleans Pelicans' Yves Missi, sources said.

Richards was acquired by the Suns before the 2025 NBA trade deadline for three second-round picks and Josh Okogie. In 36 games with Phoenix after his trade from Charlotte, the 27-year-old center averaged 9.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while shooting over 60 percent from the floor.

The Suns recently drafted Khaman Maluach with the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and traded for Williams, who Lakers fans know all too well. Phoenix is also high on Oso Ighodaro's development and potential entering the 2025-26 season, which is why the team is willing to move Richards this offseason.

Los Angeles has been linked to Richards already this offseason by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who also reported that the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are among several teams to inquire about the athletic big man.

Missi is a very intriguing name to emerge as a trade target for the Lakers. The 21-year-old was recently named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in his first season with the Pelicans.

The 21st-overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft may be more obtainable than many would imagine, especially after New Orleans flipped their front office around in the offseason, replacing David Griffin with Joe Dumars.

Since Dumars took over, the Pelicans have been very aggressive in trade talks around the league, sources said. New Orleans has both fielded and made calls to teams to try and flip their roster around into one that can compete in the Western Conference immediately.

In addition to trading up to select Derik Queen in the lottery of this year's draft, a player Dumars and the Pelicans' brass are exceptionally high on, the team went out and signed veteran center Kevon Looney from the Golden State Warriors.

It doesn't seem like the Pelicans are done making moves in their frontcourt just yet. Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins have been two names floated around in trade rumors, with New Orleans wanting to add more size, sources said.

The Lakers have also held trade conversations with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding veteran center Robert Williams III. With the Blazers waiving Deandre Ayton, who is rumored to be another player Los Angeles is gathering more information on, it appears Williams' price has decreased from where it stood before the trade deadline in February.

Williams is entering the final year of his contract and will make just $13.2 million during the 2025-26 season.

The Orlando Magic are another team the Lakers have contacted regarding Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, sources said. It is unknown at this time what the extent of these conversations was and whether the Magic are actively listening to offers for Carter, a valuable member of their frontcourt.

Between free agency and the trade market, Pelinka and the Lakers' brass have remained busy trying to find an immediate upgrade in their frontcourt. Despite missing out on Brook Lopez, Myles Turner, and Clint Capela in free agency, Los Angeles remains extremely motivated to add an impactful center this offseason.

(ClutchPoints' Lakers insider Anthony Irwin also contributed to this report).