The Memphis Grizzlies have lost some key pieces so far in the 2025 offseason. Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman traded away Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic and lost Luke Kennard to the Atlanta Hawks. They were able to sign Ja Morant's co-star, Jaren Jackson Jr., to a five-year, $240 million contract, but the forward suffered a foot injury earlier this week.

The All-Star forward was dealt a turf toe injury during a live basketball run, according to the Memphis' social media. The team's doctors examined the injury and determined that their young star requires a procedure. Luckily for the team, Jackson Jr. will make a complete recovery.

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for the former Defensive Player of the Year's return. Foot injuries are dangerous among basketball players, especially when big men suffer them. The injury comes at an inopportune time for the Grizzlies. Kleiman gave Jackson Jr. the maximum extension he was looking for.

The Grizzlies committed almost a quarter of a billion dollars in to the seven-year pro. It is the biggest contract the team has ever offered to a player.

Jackson Jr. became Memphis' leader over the course of the season as Morant struggled with injuries. Head coach Tomas Iisalo lost his point guard during the first round against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the postseason after a hip injury knocked the Grizzlies point guard out of the game.

Morant and Jackson Jr. are both on long-term deals, but the team's outlook looks far different than last season. Without Bane on the roster, more pressure is on the team's duo of All-Stars to produce on the offensive end of the floor.

In a Western Conference full of stars, Iisalo and the Grizzlies have their work cut out for them. They hope that Jaren Jackson Jr. will be back in time for the beginning of the season. If he isn't, Morant will have to play at an All-NBA level in order to keep the team afloat.