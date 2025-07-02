Week 6 of the 2025 WNBA season has brought even more intensity, surprises, and standout performances as teams continue to fight for position in an increasingly competitive league. With the Commissioner's Cup final nearly out of the way and the All-Star break just around the corner, every game carries an added weight, and some teams are rising to the occasion while others are starting to slip.

From MVP-caliber play by veteran stars to breakout performances from rookies shaking up the league, this week's power rankings reflect the shifting momentum and evolving storylines that are defining the season. Here's how all 13 teams stack up heading into July.

1. Minnesota Lynx (14-2, =)

The Lynx stand atop the league with a dominant 14‑2 mark, firmly establishing themselves as the team to beat. Anchored by MVP frontrunner and 2025 All-Star captain Napheesa Collier, Minnesota leads the league in defensive rating and ranks second in scoring. The Lynx's only two losses feel like mere blips in an otherwise nearly untouchable season.

While Collier’s health is occasionally a concern (she sat out recently with a back injury), depth from players like Natisha Hiedeman ensures the Lynx remain dominant even when she’s sidelined. Entering next week, Minnesota locked up the top rank, cruising through a schedule that saw them make a statement in both fields.

2. Phoenix Mercury (12-5, +1)

Phoenix rockets to No. 2 after an impressive five‑game win streak—the longest active streak in the league—bumping them past New York. Their recent surge includes statement wins over Las Vegas and New York, showcasing a well‑rounded attack. Defense has been their calling card, boasting a top‑three defensive rating and leading the league in opponent turnover percentage. The returns of Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Natasha Mack have paid dividends. They’ve demonstrated striking consistency and balance on both ends of the court. With only five losses, including close matches against top foes, Phoenix clearly stands out as a genuine Finals threat.

3. New York Liberty (11-5, +1)

The Liberty slide to No. 3 following an early-season-high nine-game win streak that’s since hit turbulence—a 5‑loss drop-off in their last seven games. Their potent offense (leading the league in PPG at nearly 87.6) remains elite, but defensive lapses and recent turnovers (averaging ~20 per game in recent outings) have hindered them.

Injuries compound their woes, with Jonquel Jones sidelined 4–6 weeks with an ankle injury and Sabrina Ionescu recently missing time with a neck issue. The result is a top-heavy but vulnerable team in deep transition. Their next few games, two on the road and key Eastern matchups, will define their resilience down the stretch.

4. Atlanta Dream (11-6, +1)

Atlanta remains firmly in the upper echelon, boasting an 11‑6 record and ranking in the top 4–5 this week. The Dream lead the WNBA in offensive rating (~108.5), fueled by deep shooting and a new system under coach Karl Smesko. Integrating Brittney Griner with Brionna Jones has retooled the roster, and despite some early miscues, they’re now 10‑4 since adjusting.

The Dream's high‑tempo attack, reliant on spacing and three-point efficiency, has produced notable shocks, like upsetting Connecticut, and they’ve taken care of mid-tier opponents. That said, defense could tighten if they want to challenge the elite. This Dream squad is loud, confident, and building momentum in pursuit of deep playoff ambitions.

5. Golden State Valkyries (9-7, +1)

At 9‑7, the Valkyries exceed expectations, holding strong in the playoff picture. As a first-year expansion team, their defensive tenacity (top‑two defensive rating, ~96–97) stands out. Kayla Thornton leads the charge, and the chemistry among “unprotected” roster players has gelled into a surprising contender. Wins over squads like Seattle and Vegas underscore their grit. They’re notably on a seven‑of‑nine run and could become a dark horse in the West—all without flash, just consistent hustle. If their youngsters continue evolving, they’ll be tough to displace.

6. Las Vegas Aces (8-8, +1)

Las Vegas hovers around average with a middling 8‑8 record, well off their championship standards, but has recent signs of life. A’ja Wilson continues her MVP-caliber dominance (around 28 PPG, 11 RPG), but depth struggles persisted after a blockbuster trade failed to deliver impact.

Despite these challenges, they've strung together recent wins and re-added key pieces, signing NaLyssa Smith and addressing the roster. So long as Wilson remains healthy and her team returns to form, Vegas is never out of contention. Week 6 reflects a team in rebuild mode, aiming for regained consistency.

7. Washington Mystics (8-9, +2)

Washington (8‑9) is a feel-good story in Week 6, pulling itself into the mix despite offseason turnover. After a 0‑12 start, they've flipped the script to 8‑9, powered by rookie stars Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen and veteran Brittney Sykes (~18.6 PPG). Their top‑ten scoring defense (~80 PPG allowed) balances the youthful, frequently shifting lineup. Overall, the Mystics have reshaped expectations. They’re on the fringe of playoff contention and capable of pushing elite teams if key pieces stay healthy and continue developing.

8. Seattle Storm (10-7, -6)

Seattle earns the No. 5 slot, with a 10‑7 ledger and buzz from stringing together key wins. A three‑game surge—including triumphs over Dallas and Phoenix—elevated them into the conversation. Their postseason hopes ride on the resurgence of veterans like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith, and perimeter defense has sharpened since early chemistry issues. That said, Seattle remains inconsistent: dominant one week, flat the next—partly due to health and depth gaps. When fully engaged, they can topple top opponents (e.g., they recently played Minnesota tight). The Storm are on the rise but need greater steadiness to climb further.

9. Indiana Fever (8-8, -1)

The Fever (8‑8) are the embodiment of rollercoaster energy in Week 6. The Caitlin Clark show continues despite a brief shooting slump and minor injuries. The young phenom has returned as Indiana’s engine, and with Clark on the court, the team's offensive rating rockets to 107.5, compared to 82.2 without her. The Fever have swung wildly between upsets, like beating Liberty, and losing streaks. Their defense and health remain inconsistent and show promise, but roster shake-ups with DeWanna Bonner's abrupt exit add to the team's up-and-down season. If Clark stays hot and they stabilize around her, Indiana might be able to lock into the playoff hunt.

10. Dallas Wings (5-13, =)

Dallas is trending slightly upward—clocking significant wins over Golden State, Atlanta, and Washington—but remains mired near the bottom. After a dismal 1‑11 start, they’ve rallied to go 4‑2 in their last six, including pulling off an upset against Minnesota. Rookie Paige Bueckers flashes skill but remains sidelined with a knee issue. Under coach Chris Koclanes, their recent resilience hints at promise—but their margin for error is thin, and more reinforcements will be needed to avoid bottom‑dweller status.

11. Chicago Sky (5-11, =)

Chicago jumps to No. 10 thanks in part to Angel Reese’s dominant stretch—she’s logged four straight 15+ rebound games and secured her 36th double‑double in only 50 career outings. Reese averaged a season-high 24 points in a win over Sparks during Candace Parker’s jersey retirement night. Those flashes aside, the Sky continue struggling. They hold the longest losing streak in recent franchises, and Chicago lacks consistency and depth. Injuries have plagued them, and their schedule remains challenging, with upcoming games against Minnesota and other top teams. Reese’s rise provides hope, but foundational reinforcement is needed for them to climb.

12. Los Angeles Sparks (5-12, =)

The Sparks fall to No. 11 after a rough stretch, and their Candace Parker celebration evening was bittersweet following the loss to the Sky. L.A. has dropped five of its last six games. Injuries and roster turnover have eroded their competitiveness, and while they’ll soon face weaker opponents like Washington, their window to reverse course is narrowing fast. Sparks fans are eager for health, stability, and development ahead.

13. Connecticut Sun (2-15, =)

Connecticut sits firmly at the bottom with nine straight losses, marking the franchise’s worst skid ever. It’s been a season of transformation: new coach Rachid Meziane, almost completely new roster, and ongoing rebuild. Marina Mabrey remains out due to knee surgery, and rookies Saniya Rivers and Aneesah Morrow (No. 7 pick) are a bright spot amid chaos. Ownership is exploring relocation or investment options, underscoring instability. Tough upcoming games versus elite foes like Minnesota and Las Vegas won’t help morale. Sun fans must embrace patience since it’ll be a long rebuild ahead.

Week 6 has underscored just how much parity and competitiveness remain in the WNBA in 2025. With dominant squads like Minnesota and Phoenix setting the standard, the top of the league is fierce, but even the lower-tier teams have showcased star power, future building blocks, and reasons for fans to stay optimistic.

Injuries remain a critical factor in shaping team outcomes, and the impending All-Star break will test how teams across the league bounce back. As we head into the heart of the summer schedule, every game becomes more meaningful for playoff positioning, player development, and establishing true contenders. This season is far from predictable, and the storylines are just getting started.