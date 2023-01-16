Cricket fans went into overdrive after India opener Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in 20 ODI innings by an Indian on Sunday. Shubman Gill’s feat came after he struck a 97-ball 116 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. While Virat Kohli had amassed 847 runs after 20 knocks in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill leapfrogged him with his tally of 855 in a similar number of innings.

Shubman Gill’s splendid innings didn’t go unnoticed on social media as netizens took to Twitter to hail the young batter’s dazzling display with the bat.

An untroubled century, an unhurried innings. Shubman Gill has been majestic — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2023

Great knock @ShubmanGill! Congratulations on your 1st ODI century at home. There is a lot more in store for you. #INDvSLpic.twitter.com/gd1Z172jk4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) January 15, 2023

Gill’s rise to century making form has been the big gain for India this season. He’s looked classy from his u-19 days but often failed to live up to potential, convert good starts into big scores. Now he looks hungry — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 15, 2023

Shubman Gill continues to build and learn. Generation next!👍🏼👍🏼. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) January 15, 2023

Though Shubman Gill broke Virat Kohli’s aforementioned record, the latter was the star of India’s mammoth 317-run victory over Sri Lanka during the weekend.

The premier India batter scored a blistering unbeaten 166 off 110 balls, his 46th ODI and 74th international century.

The ton was his 21st at home in the second-longest format of the sport, taking him clear of Sachin Tendulkar’s previous tally of 20.

During the course of his sensational innings, Virat Kohli also overtook Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardene to occupy the fifth spot among the highest run-getters in ODIs. With 12,754 runs, Virat Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430).

Virat Kohli also became the first non-opener to have 5 scores of more than 150+ in ODIs.

Moreover, Virat Kohli is the quickest to amass 46 centuries in ODI cricket – a milestone he achieved in just 259 innings. On the other hand, the previous record holder Sachin Tendulkar needed 431 innings to get there.

This was his 10th century against Sri Lanka, making him the first man to score that many tons against a single team in ODIs. Previously, he and Sachin Tendulkar were tied at nine three-figure scores each against Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Australia respectively.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill revealed to his senior India teammate Virat Kohli about his disappointment in failing in the first ODI and the second game in Kolkata.

“It was disappointing when I got out in the first ODI. I was looking to go big in that match, but unfortunately, I couldn’t. In Kolkata also, we didn’t have that many runs to score. I was also disappointed after I got out in that game,” Shubman Gill told Virat Kohli in a video posted on the official website of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “So, I wanted to go big after I start. Even in this game, I felt that I left a bit of runs there and could have gone deeper. When I was batting, you told me that it was my time to get a big score. After you came in, you changed the rhythm. I was keeping a lot of things in mind,” he added.

During their chat, Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill for his sublime hundred, which was his first at home in any format of the game.

“Congratulations for your first hundred in India. You deserved to get one in the first match. Today also you played phenomenally well and many more at home and away will come in the future. ‘I really enjoyed batting with Shubman. We haven’t batted for very long many times. But today was the day where we had a good partnership and it really helped the team as well,” Virat Kohli said.

Ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan was mightily impressed with Shubman Gill and went on to call him the future superstar of Indian cricket.