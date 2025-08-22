The New York Yankees fell to the Boston Red Sox 6-3, reaching an ignominious milestone Thursday night at Yankee Stadium in a game defined by defensive miscues and missed opportunities. With nine walks and four errors, the Yankees matched a statistical low not seen since May 11, 1912, the first time in 113 years they’ve allowed that combination in a nine-inning home game, according to Katie Sharp of Sports Reference.

The loss not only snapped New York’s five-game winning streak, but also trimmed their lead for the top American League Wild Card spot to just 0.5 games over Boston. The Red Sox, meanwhile, improved to 6-1 against the Yankees this season, further tightening the playoff race.

New York’s defense imploded early, committing three errors in the second inning alone. Luis Gil, who already battled command issues, booted a grounder back to the mound. Jazz Chisholm Jr. then overthrew Paul Goldschmidt on a potential double play ball, and catcher Ben Rice added another throwing error on a stolen base attempt, allowing Boston’s first run. Rice later misfired on a throw to Anthony Volpe as well, compounding the chaos.

In total, the Yankees committed four errors, their third game this season with four or more miscues, the most in MLB. Goldschmidt’s late ninth-inning error opened the door for Boston’s Roman Anthony to hit a decisive two-run homer that sealed the game.

Gil lasted five innings, throwing 93 pitches (52 strikes) while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks, striking out just three. Though he limited the damage to two runs, his inability to consistently throw strikes put constant pressure on New York’s defense. His tightrope act included stranding the bases loaded in the fifth after yielding a walk and two singles with no outs.

Offensively, the Yankees put plenty of runners on base but failed to deliver in critical spots. They finished 2-for-7 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men stranded. Rice’s solo homer in the second inning, his 20th of the season, briefly erased his earlier defensive miscue, but the Yankees’ offensive production sputtered.

A rare non-homer run ended a historic streak in the fourth inning. Chisholm singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored on Goldschmidt’s RBI single. That ended a run of 20 consecutive Yankees runs scored via the home run, tying the 2020 Yankees for the longest such streak since at least 1961.

The Yankees’ best chance to retake control came in the seventh when Rice tripled with one out. However, Chisholm struck out and Goldschmidt popped up, wasting the opportunity.

New York’s relievers compounded the night’s struggles. Camilo Doval allowed the tying run in the sixth, marking the fifth time in nine outings since joining the Yankees that he’s surrendered at least one run. Luke Weaver then gave up the go-ahead RBI double to Nathaniel Lowe in the seventh before walking two more to load the bases. Tim Hill escaped with a strikeout, but the damage was done.

In the ninth, De Los Santos allowed Anthony’s two-run blast after Goldschmidt’s error extended the inning. Former Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman then retired Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton in order to lock down Boston’s win.