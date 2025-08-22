New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger would be the first to admit that he still needs to work on his game entering his sixth year in the NFL. He knows the process never ends in trying to sustain success.

But of course, he needs to make the final roster first. As the Patriots wrapped up their preseason schedule with a loss to the New York Giants, 42-10, on Thursday, his situation is still cloaked with uncertainties, as he hardly saw action in their three assignments. Moreover, Dugger is being linked to trade rumors.

The 29-year-old veteran, however, said he isn't too worried. He stressed that he's honing in on things he can control ahead of cut-down day on Tuesday.

“I try not to think about it. I'm just trying to use the opportunity that I have to continue to try to get back to playing fast,” said Dugger in a video posted by WEEI's Tom Carroll on X.

“I got a lot of work to do. A lot of improvement to make. So that's what I'm focusing on.”

He signed a four–year contract extension worth $58 million in 2024. He, however, played subpar last year as he was bothered by an ankle injury. He finished with 81 combined tackles, four pass deflections, and one sack in 13 games.

Aside from Dugger, the Patriots also have Jaylinn Hawkins and Brenden Schooler at safety. It remains unclear who new coach Mike Vrabel will tap as the starter.

“Things are gonna go how they go, and I'm trusting God with it. But I'm going to take the opportunity that I have with the team and continue to get better,” added Dugger.

The former second-round pick had a strong showing against the Giants, tallying six solo tackles and two pass deflections.

“I think he’s continued to take advantage of the opportunities and the reps. I think he’s feeling more comfortable,” said Vrabel in a report from SB Nation's Brian Hines.

“I think that he’s gotten better. I think he’s improved. I think he’s feeling better. It looks like he’s feeling better on tape. So, that’s good to see.”

The Patriots will open their campaign against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 7.