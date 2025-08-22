The New York Giants capped off their 2025 NFL preseason finale with a dominant 42-10 win over the New England Patriots, but the final score quickly took a backseat to the unexpected removal of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under the league’s concussion protocol following a first-half collision. Despite his standout play throughout August, Dart appeared visibly surprised and frustrated by the decision to sideline him.

Dart was removed in the first quarter of the preseason finale after a fourth-down scramble that ended with a headfirst dive and a hard hit from behind. Though he popped up quickly, league spotters flagged the collision for a mandatory medical evaluation. The rookie quarterback was escorted to the blue medical tent, cleared within minutes, but held out for the remainder of the night as a precaution.

The decision caught the rookie off guard, especially considering Dart reported no symptoms and appeared fully alert on the sideline. The NFL's independent concussion protocol spotters, in place since 2012, have the authority to remove players showing signs of impact, regardless of whether symptoms are visible to team staff.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Dart explaining his reaction to being removed from the game.

“I just shouldn’t have fumbled. I told them, ‘You would feel uncomfortable if you got the air knocked out of you, too. I’m fine. I’m just trying to get my breath.’ That’s all that it was. Obviously, a little different than college, I guess.”

Article Continues Below

Though brief, the moment added another chapter to Dart’s evolving identity as a fearless but occasionally reckless competitor. Known for his aggressive play style since college at USC and Ole Miss, Dart’s refusal to slide has been a repeated concern. His toughness is unquestioned, but NFL coaches and executives have emphasized the importance of knowing when to protect yourself — especially at quarterback.

Despite the early exit, the former Ole Miss standout still wrapped up an impressive preseason. Over three games, he completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, four total touchdowns, and no interceptions. His 80% adjusted completion rate ranked among the highest of any rookie quarterback this August.

While Brian Daboll has remained firm in his plan to ease the rookie quarterback into the NFL, the flashes Dart has shown — both in command and production — suggest the Giants may have found their future at the position. If he continues to develop and learns to avoid unnecessary hits, the calls for his debut could grow louder with each passing week.

More New York Giants News
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is shown after the game.
Giants HC Brian Daboll makes ‘our guy’ Jaxson Dart claim after latest preseason masterpieceJosh Davis ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) receives the ball from the snap during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants’ Jaxson Dart drops mature take on backing up Russell WilsonPaolo Mariano ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6), center, looks on with teammates are medical staff tend to cornerback TJ Moore (30) after an injury during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants promising rookie DB suffers gruesome leg injury in preseason finale vs. PatriotsAbdullah Imran ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) drops back to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
How Jaxson Dart played in Giants’ final preseason game vs. PatriotsRichard Pereira ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) is shown during the first quarter, Thursday, August 21, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Giants’ Jaxson Dart draws stunned Jon Gruden reaction after TD drivePaolo Mariano ·
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) rolls out during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Giants’ Jaxson Dart removed from final preseason game by concussion spottersAbdullah Imran ·