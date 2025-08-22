The New York Giants capped off their 2025 NFL preseason finale with a dominant 42-10 win over the New England Patriots, but the final score quickly took a backseat to the unexpected removal of rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under the league’s concussion protocol following a first-half collision. Despite his standout play throughout August, Dart appeared visibly surprised and frustrated by the decision to sideline him.

Dart was removed in the first quarter of the preseason finale after a fourth-down scramble that ended with a headfirst dive and a hard hit from behind. Though he popped up quickly, league spotters flagged the collision for a mandatory medical evaluation. The rookie quarterback was escorted to the blue medical tent, cleared within minutes, but held out for the remainder of the night as a precaution.

The decision caught the rookie off guard, especially considering Dart reported no symptoms and appeared fully alert on the sideline. The NFL's independent concussion protocol spotters, in place since 2012, have the authority to remove players showing signs of impact, regardless of whether symptoms are visible to team staff.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter), showing Dart explaining his reaction to being removed from the game.

“I just shouldn’t have fumbled. I told them, ‘You would feel uncomfortable if you got the air knocked out of you, too. I’m fine. I’m just trying to get my breath.’ That’s all that it was. Obviously, a little different than college, I guess.”

Giants QB Jaxson Dart on not sliding and his anger over being taken out of the game by the officials. pic.twitter.com/8FumLF8fEJ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 22, 2025

Though brief, the moment added another chapter to Dart’s evolving identity as a fearless but occasionally reckless competitor. Known for his aggressive play style since college at USC and Ole Miss, Dart’s refusal to slide has been a repeated concern. His toughness is unquestioned, but NFL coaches and executives have emphasized the importance of knowing when to protect yourself — especially at quarterback.

Despite the early exit, the former Ole Miss standout still wrapped up an impressive preseason. Over three games, he completed 32 of 47 passes for 372 yards, four total touchdowns, and no interceptions. His 80% adjusted completion rate ranked among the highest of any rookie quarterback this August.

While Brian Daboll has remained firm in his plan to ease the rookie quarterback into the NFL, the flashes Dart has shown — both in command and production — suggest the Giants may have found their future at the position. If he continues to develop and learns to avoid unnecessary hits, the calls for his debut could grow louder with each passing week.