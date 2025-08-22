The Phoenix Mercury could not put an end to the Las Vegas Aces' eight-game winning streak, as they got demolished at home, 83-61, on Thursday night. Phoenix had a woeful shooting night, making just 22 of their 71 attempts from the field (31.0 percent) and six of their 32 shots from beyond the arc. It did not help that Aces bench guard Dana Evans popped off for 17 points on 7-9 shooting and was a game-high plus-22.

But even in defeat, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas shouldn't hang her head, considering that she gave it her all as both her team's offensive initiator and primary defender on reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. She put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists to go along with two blocks in yet another stat-sheet stuffing game, and in so doing, she made history in the process.

As pointed out by the official ClutchPoints account on X, by notching her 100th career double-double on the night, the Mercury star became just the eighth member of the double-double century club — a group of players that consists of the best of the best.

In that eight-person club, Thomas is joined by Tina Charles (199 double-doubles, most in WNBA history), Sylvia Fowles (193), Lisa Leslie (157), Candace Parker (154), Wilson (117), Nneka Ogwumike (115), and her former teammate Jonquel Jones (100).

Of those eight players, all of them have won an MVP award except for the Mercury star. That just goes to show that Thomas is rubbing elbows with the best of the best to ever play in the WNBA, a feat that is nothing to scoff at even though she hasn't yet claimed the most prestigious individual award one could earn.

But Thomas will not care about the individual accolades; she wants to win, and all she would want is for the Mercury to win a title in 2025.

Alyssa Thomas continues to dominate in first season with Mercury

Thomas, at age 33, is in the middle of a career year, averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists in 30 games thus far in her first season as a member of the Mercury. She has a career-best true shooting percentage of 57.5 this season, with her efficiency skyrocketing despite the larger offensive role she has to fill in Phoenix.

It's unlikely for Thomas to win MVP this season, what with Napheesa Collier dominating for the Minnesota Lynx and Wilson making another late charge for the trophy with the Aces' current surge. But Thomas is certainly deserving of consideration after turning Phoenix into a top team once more.