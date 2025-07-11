Garrett Crochet was named to the All-Star team for the Boston Red Sox, but it was recently announced that he backed out of the game. Many were wondering why Crochet may have decided not to be a part of the game, and he recently shared why he won't be participating, according to Chris Cotillo of Mass Live.

“Garrett Crochet says he made the decision to not pitch in the All-Star Game because he’s already making a huge workload jump and felt it would benefit him to rest this week,” Cotillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

When it was first announced that Crochet wouldn't be playing in the All-Star Game, a social media user made a compelling reason for why he went with the decision.

“He starts tomorrow so makes no sense to go,” Boston Strong wrote.

Crochet will be making the start against the Tampa Bay Rays before the break, and it makes sense for him to preserve his energy and get as much rest as he can during the break so he can focus on the team's goal of making a playoff run in the second half of the season.

The Red Sox are in a tight division race in the AL East, as they're in fourth place, but only 5.0 games behind No. 1 spot. If they could finish strong before the break, and then come back and go on a run, there's a chance they could make up ground as the season continues.

For Crochet, he has been one of the best pitchers this season after being traded from the Chicago White Sox in December. He was an All-Star with the team last season, but he noted how making it this year feels different from last year.

“Last year, not that I didn’t feel like I deserved it, but the rules are a little bit different now where every team has got to have a rep,” Crochet said via Cotillo. “To be one of three from our team representing the Red Sox, it’s a special feeling.”

Crochet made the best decision for him and the team, and it should pay off in the second half of the season.