LAS VEGAS — Miles Kelly played a significant role in the Dallas Mavericks' 87-85 Summer League victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Kelly scored 17 points and added four rebounds to go along with two assists and a steal. He was quite efficient, shooting 6-12 from the field and 3-8 from beyond the arc. However, Kelly wants to prove that he is more than only a shooter.

“Just show what type of player I am. Just show… I'm more than a shooter,” Kelly said of what he wants to prove in Summer League after practice on Friday. “I can put the ball on the floor, play-make for others. But I can also space the floor and my gravity allows other people to get open, too.”

Kelly's scoring could help the Mavericks as soon as the 2025-26 season. Dallas did not have much in the way of reliable long-range shooting a season ago. Klay Thompson played fairly well, but the Mavs would benefit from having a player such as Kelly on the floor.

He's currently signed to a two-way contract. If Kelly continues to play at a high level, though, perhaps he will earn a standard NBA deal at some point down the road.

Mavericks head coach Josh Broghamer believes Kelly can make an impact for the Mavericks as well.

“Just what he does, shoot the basketball really well. I think we saw last night, too, he's a great rebounder,” Broghamer said of Kelly's impact. “As the game turns into more isolation and switching and he has to guard a zone and then come back and box out bigger guys… That's something I think he can always help any team with… Shooting the basketball is something we keep encouraging him to do, and he does it at a high level.”

Miles Kelly will attempt to carry his momentum into Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.