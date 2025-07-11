Kyle Juszczyk has undoubtedly been on an emotional ride. The San Francisco 49ers' fullback is entering a vital chapter of his career this offseason. On March 11, he was released from the team with little notice, leaving his teammates and fans shocked. But a few days later, he was brought back and signed to a new two-year deal to remain with the franchise he has called home since 2017.

Juszczyk described the three days between his release and return as “the worst of my life,” sharing this during the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. While he smiled as he recounted the experience, the 34-year-old couldn't hide the emotional weight of briefly facing the end of his journey with the 49ers. His exit wasn't about his performance but financial decisions, and his return signifies a fresh commitment from both sides.

During that short stint as a free agent, Juszczyk visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and seriously contemplated joining their offense under Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin. He found the visit exciting and respectful, even allowing himself to dream of a “new beginning.” However, his bond with San Francisco—their system, his teammates, and the community—ultimately won the day.

Having just signed a new deal through 2026, Juszczyk will be taking the field with an offensive group full of players he's familiar with; big-time players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Brock Purdy, and Nick Bosa. Juszczyk is positive they can push for the playoffs, and he commented that this offseason's workouts were among the best he has had, citing the chemistry he believed they had as offensive players as they have prepared together for training camp.

With the Super Bowl set to occur at Levi's Stadium next February, the dream of finishing the season at home is within reach. With a renewed sense of purpose, Juszczyk hopes his return to San Francisco is a step closer to something even greater: the chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara.