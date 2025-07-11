Udonis Haslem, former NBA forward and longtime teammate of LeBron James, added to the speculation surrounding James’ future during ESPN’s NBA Today coverage of the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League. Haslem stated he can’t guarantee that the 40-year-old will finish his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When asked whether he believes James will remain in Los Angeles or conclude his career elsewhere, Haslem offered a measured but pointed response.

“He could definitely possibly end it elsewhere,” Haslem said.

He elaborated on the factors that could lead James to consider a new destination, emphasizing comfort, opportunity, and championship contention as priorities entering what could be the final stretch of his career.

“If this is his last go around, I think he wants to be comfortable, he wants to enjoy it, he wants to put himself in a situation most importantly to win a championship,” Haslem continued. “That was the big thing for him this summer—looking at what moves they were gonna make… the pieces, the center situation, which is huge for unlocking him and Luka [Dončić], who can get to the rim and catch those lobs, vertical spacing opening up everything.”

Udonis Haslem says LeBron James could explore other teams despite opting into final year with Lakers

Haslem noted that James could explore opportunities with another team if the right situation presented itself.

“If he can put himself in that situation in another organization, I think he would explore that.”

The comments arrive as the Lakers navigate a major roster transition. The team acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster midseason trade that sent Anthony Davis the other way. Los Angeles has since signed former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton to a two-year, $8.1 million deal after his buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers.

James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, securing a return for his 23rd year in the NBA. He appeared in 70 games last season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per contest while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from three in 34.9 minutes per game.

Despite James’ commitment for the upcoming season, questions about his long-term future persist, especially as Los Angeles continues to retool around Doncic and Ayton under head coach JJ Redick. The Lakers exited the 2025 playoffs in the first round.

When asked where James could go if he were to leave the Lakers, Haslem hinted at a potential pairing with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

“He’s talking to Steph, who’s going to turn down the chef?” Haslem said. “If chef cooking up something, I’m showing up for dinner, for sure. That’s for damn sure. If chef’s cooking, I’m showing.”

While no move appears imminent, Haslem’s remarks add another layer to the growing intrigue surrounding the final chapter of James’ storied career.