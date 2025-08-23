The Los Angeles Dodgers frustrated fans with a 2-1 series opening loss to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers swept the Padres at home last week, taking a two-game lead in the NL West. But following the sweep, LA split its series against the Colorado Rockies. Now with Friday’s defeat, the Dodgers lost sole possession of first place as the Padres moved into a tie for the division lead.

The Dodgers got another excellent start from Blake Snell Friday. Since returning from the IL on August 2, Snell has been dominant. The two-time Cy Young winner dazzled in a 10-strikeout performance against the Blue Jays. He then impressed in last week's outing against the Padres, earning back-to-back wins.

But Dodgers fans felt the team let Snell down on Friday. The 10th-year veteran took the loss despite a strong showing. Snell allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings while the Padres won 2-1.

Dodgers' offense dooms Blake Snell in loss to Padres

Aug 22, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
David Frerker-Imagn Images

LA’s lefty hurler was out-dueled by Yu Darvish. The Padres’ veteran gave up just one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

San Diego’s bullpen continued silencing the Dodgers’ bats after Darvish left the game. The All-Star trio of Jason Adam, Mason Miller and Robert Suarez combined for three scoreless innings. Suarez closed out the Padres' 2-1 win, earning his 34th save of the season.

Snell fell to 3-2 on the year with the loss. However, he added to his streak of exceptional outings since rejoining the Dodgers’ rotation earlier this month. Snell has allowed five total runs in his last four starts. He has 26 strikeouts and just seven walks in 23 innings since his return from injury.

Dodgers fans felt the team’s one-run, three-hit effort wasted a strong start from Snell. And others are just generally fed up with LA’s inconsistent play. Here’s how some fans reacted after Friday’s loss to San Diego:

Rosey wrote:
“Ken Rosenthal was right there is something missing this season. This team has 0 spark . Just dead. Blake Snell gives you 7 innings and you replay with a dead offense and shitty lineup choices.”

Don Draper added:
“Failed Blake snell tonight smh what a shame bro”

hxitsg775 commented:
“This seals the deal. It’s official. The padres OWN the dodgers. I mean season after season it’s complete domination”

4dream forecasted:
“Dave is going to say “blah blah blah” we just gotta get better. It's not geting better when there are dead weights on the team.”

And Caldy coldly predicted:
“Payed all the money for a first round exit”

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Mar 16, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) talks with catcher Will Smith (right) during the fourth inning against the Hanshin Tigers at Tokyo Dome.
Dodgers’ Will Smith makes Padres pay for base running mistakeMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) earns a save in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers activate Tanner Scott ahead of Padres seriesAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman (25) gestures as he runs then bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the second inning at Great American Ball Park.
Dodgers’ Tommy Edman gives encouraging update on ankle injuryBenedetto Vitale ·
Jackson Merrill to miss Padres-Dodgers opener in latest injury update
Jackson Merrill to miss Padres-Dodgers opener in latest injury updateChris Spiering ·
IMAGE: Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani on left side, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado on right side, Petco Park (home field of the San Diego Padres) in background
3 bold predictions for crucial Dodgers-Padres seriesJordan Llanes ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani gets big injury update after thigh contusionZachary Weinberger ·