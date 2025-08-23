The Los Angeles Dodgers frustrated fans with a 2-1 series opening loss to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers swept the Padres at home last week, taking a two-game lead in the NL West. But following the sweep, LA split its series against the Colorado Rockies. Now with Friday’s defeat, the Dodgers lost sole possession of first place as the Padres moved into a tie for the division lead.

The Dodgers got another excellent start from Blake Snell Friday. Since returning from the IL on August 2, Snell has been dominant. The two-time Cy Young winner dazzled in a 10-strikeout performance against the Blue Jays. He then impressed in last week's outing against the Padres, earning back-to-back wins.

But Dodgers fans felt the team let Snell down on Friday. The 10th-year veteran took the loss despite a strong showing. Snell allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings while the Padres won 2-1.

Dodgers' offense dooms Blake Snell in loss to Padres

LA’s lefty hurler was out-dueled by Yu Darvish. The Padres’ veteran gave up just one run on one hit and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

San Diego’s bullpen continued silencing the Dodgers’ bats after Darvish left the game. The All-Star trio of Jason Adam, Mason Miller and Robert Suarez combined for three scoreless innings. Suarez closed out the Padres' 2-1 win, earning his 34th save of the season.

Snell fell to 3-2 on the year with the loss. However, he added to his streak of exceptional outings since rejoining the Dodgers’ rotation earlier this month. Snell has allowed five total runs in his last four starts. He has 26 strikeouts and just seven walks in 23 innings since his return from injury.

Dodgers fans felt the team’s one-run, three-hit effort wasted a strong start from Snell. And others are just generally fed up with LA’s inconsistent play. Here’s how some fans reacted after Friday’s loss to San Diego:

Rosey wrote:

“Ken Rosenthal was right there is something missing this season. This team has 0 spark . Just dead. Blake Snell gives you 7 innings and you replay with a dead offense and shitty lineup choices.”

Don Draper added:

“Failed Blake snell tonight smh what a shame bro”

hxitsg775 commented:

“This seals the deal. It’s official. The padres OWN the dodgers. I mean season after season it’s complete domination”

4dream forecasted:

“Dave is going to say “blah blah blah” we just gotta get better. It's not geting better when there are dead weights on the team.”

And Caldy coldly predicted:

“Payed all the money for a first round exit”