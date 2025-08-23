Despite a strong start from Blake Snell, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost the series opener to the San Diego Padres Friday. The Dodgers’ offense was stifled by the Padres’ pitching as San Diego won its fourth straight game and moved into a tie for first place in the NL West.

Padres starter Yu Darvish was brilliant against Los Angeles, allowing just one run on one hit in six innings. Darvish made one mistake in his masterful outing. But it wasn’t Shohei Ohtani, or Mookie Betts, or Freddie Freeman or Teoscar Hernandez who took advantage.

Alex Freeland's first career homer comes in a huge game against the Padres 💪 pic.twitter.com/1A5R3ekyjj — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alex Freeland made Darvish pay for leaving an 81 mph sweeper over the middle of the plate. The rookie infielder belted the 2-1 offering, driving the ball deep into the right field stands for his first career home run.

Alex Freeland homers in Dodgers loss

The Dodgers called Freeland up prior to the trade deadline. And despite needing to make room for several players returning from injury, the team has kept the rookie around.

Freeland, LA’s No. 3 prospect, primarily played shortstop in the minors. However, with Max Muncy and Tommy Edman banged up, manager Dave Roberts changed the rookie’s position. Freeland has split time between second base and third. But the Dodgers’ injuries have kept him on the field consistently.

Freeland showed plenty of potential in Triple-A this season. But he doesn’t project as a power hitter, evidenced by his 12 home runs and .421 slugging percentage in 94 games for the Oklahoma City Comets.

In the majors, the 23-year-old infielder has played well defensively but is still adjusting at the plate. He’s slashing .228/.353/.351 with five RBI and nine runs scored in 20 games with the Dodgers.

Freeland accounted for LA’s only run against the Padres on Friday. The rest of the Dodgers’ lineup went hitless against Darvish through six innings. Then San Diego’s bullpen slammed the door on Los Angeles. The All-Star trio of Jason Adam, Mason Miller and Robert Suarez allowed just two hits in three scoreless innings.

After sweeping the Padres at home last week and building a two-game lead in the NL West, the Dodgers have gone 2-3. LA lost sole possession of first place with Friday’s defeat, as the Padres tied the Dodgers for the division lead.