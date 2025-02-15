The sharpshooter has helped elevate the league in just one year, and NBA players have clearly taken notice. ESPN reporter Arielle Chambers asked several participants in the Rising Stars game if they were WNBA general managers, who they would select with the No. 1 overall pick to build their franchise around. The answers were pretty staggering and could draw the ire of the current best player in the league, A'ja Wilson.

Caitlin Clark will have another target on her back heading into this season

Counting up the tally of the eight-person survey, Caitlin Clark received five votes, while A'ja Wilson, Angel Reese, and college sophomore JuJu Watkins each got a vote. To be fair, many of these players' justifications were due to the draw that the superstar point guard has had been throughout her career. The Caitlin Clark effect is a real thing to consider when making this decision. Basketball is still a business, after all.

However, Clark's impact on the court cannot be understated. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft had a historic rookie season, breaking several records in the process. The Fever improved from 13-27 to 20-20 to capture the No. 6 seed in the standings.

Now, the Indiana a prime destination for star talent to play with Clark. Six-time All-Star DeWanna Bonner's motivation to join the Fever over the offseason says it all. This franchise is on the rise and entering this season with championship-sized expectations.

It goes without saying that right now, A'ja Wilson is a better player than Caitlin Clark. The Las Vegas Aces' star forward has already put together one of the greatest resumes in WNBA history. At just 28 years old, Wilson has made six All-Star teams, won three MVPs, and won two championships. However, that can change quickly.

The WNBA differs from the NBA in that college players going up to the pro level don't have an offseason. After a long senior season, Clark immediately started her professional career and had expected growing pains. Now, with a full offseason to prepare, the Fever point guard is primed to have an even better year than the one before.