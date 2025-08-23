The Indiana Fever were defeated by the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, losing 95-90. It was a game to remember for Lexie Hull, however, who scored a career-high 23 points in the loss. Hull's 23 points came on 9-16 shooting from the field and 4-7 shooting from beyond the arc. The Fever guard addressed her performance following the game.

“It obviously feels good… For me, just playing with confidence,” Hull told reporters, via Scott Agness. “We're missing people, so everyone's got to do a little bit extra, be a little bit more aggressive offensively. So, that was my mindset going in. Obviously, it feels good to see the ball go through the net.”

The Fever's roster has dealt with the injury bug to say the least. Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are among the Fever players who are currently out with injuries. Nevertheless, the Fever are still in postseason contention.

Friday's loss saw Indiana's record fall to 19-17. The Fever are in third place in the Eastern Conference standings. Hull, 25, will continue to play a pivotal role in the team's success as Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston lead the way.

Through 36 games played, Hull is averaging 7.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per outing while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell and Boston are the best available players on the roster right now, but they will need help down the stretch. If Hull can continue to play at a high level, Indiana could end up climbing the standings before the end of the regular season.

The Fever will attempt to jump back into the win column on Sunday. However, earning a victory will prove to be a challenge in a rematch with the Lynx — who have the best record in the WNBA at 29-7.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST on Sunday night.