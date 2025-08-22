Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has found herself in a slump that she couldn't shoot her way out of.

Clark remains out indefinitely after it was recently discovered that she also suffered a bone bruise in her left ankle, aside from the groin injury she has been nursing for a month now after reaggravating it.

The Fever guard has only played 13 games this season after also sustaining a quad injury earlier in the campaign.

While the 23-year-old Clark has been keeping her spirits up and supporting the squad from the bench, Fever coach Stephanie White revealed that the harsh reality has been nibbling at her prized playmaker's patience.

“It's been really frustrating. Caitlin wants to play, you know, she's a competitor. She just wants to be on the floor. She just wants to play basketball. She's in the mindset that she's hungry, that she wants to be out there, and she wants to be with her team. She's working her butt off to get back in those situations. I think each time you have a tweak, or each time you have something else, it's frustrating,” said White in a report from Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson.

The Fever have been struggling as of late, only winning two of their last six outings. On Thursday, they needed an extra period to fend off the cellar-dwelling Connecticut Sun, 99-93. Indiana improved to 19-16.

The team's woes were compounded after shooter Sophie Cunningham suffered a season-ending knee injury, joining teammates Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson on the sideline for the rest of the year.

Peterson noted that it remains unclear if Clark's bone bruise has affected her recovery from her groin injury. She hasn't played since July 15.

“There was no timeline or projected return to play, so it’s impossible to say if it was impacted. So it remains the same: To give Caitlin as much time needed to ensure she comes back fully healthy, which every day she is working hard to do,” said a Fever official, as quoted by Peterson.

Clark is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in what has been a challenging sophomore stint.