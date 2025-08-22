The time has come for Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham to get surgery for her season-ending injury, which occurred during a game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

She took to her Instagram Stories to tell her fans that she is heading into surgery today. Cunningham posted a selfie in what appears to be a patient gown from a hospital. “See ya on the other side :),” she wrote over the picture.

Surgery was an inevitability for Cunningham. On the Tuesday after the night the injury occurred, the Fever announced Cunningham would miss the rest of the season due to her injury.

It was reported that Cunningham suffered a torn MCL in the game. However, she should be ready to go by the time the 2026 season begins.

How did Fever star Sophie Cunningham's injury occur?

The injury occurred during the first half of the Fever's game against the Sun. One of the Sun's players, Bria Hartley, appeared to fall on Cunningham's knee. Cunningham instantly reached for it, and she had to be assisted off the court.

There is never a good time for injuries, but Cunningham's happened during an already rough stretch for the Fever. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Atlanta Dream (23-13) and New York Liberty (22-14).

Additionally, the Fever's most popular player, Caitlin Clark, has been out of action since their game against the Sun on July 15. She suffered a groin injury, but she is now dealing with a bone bruise in her ankle.

Cunningham was one of the many Fever stars who stepped up in Clark's absence. She has started 13 games for the Fever in 2025, averaging 8.6 points per game. She also averages 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Now, Cunningham will have to look forward to 2026. While her first season with the Fever didn't go according to plan, she will be back with something to prove next season.

She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. Cunningham played college basketball at Missouri from 2015 to 2019.

Throughout her six years with the Mercury, Cunningham played in 182 games, starting 92 of them. She averaged 7.7 points per game with the Mercury.