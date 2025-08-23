The Indiana Fever lost for the second time in three games as the team continues to struggle with playoff momentum in the absence of Caitlin Clark. Taking on the table toppers Minnesota Lynx at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Fever saw Kayla McBride score 29 while Jessica Shepard produced a triple-double with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

However, there were positives as well. With 27 points and five assists, Kelsey Mitchell not only led her team in scoring, she also made franchise history.

more history for our MVP 📚 Kelsey Mitchell set the record for the most games with 20+ points in a season in franchise history with 20 🌟 pic.twitter.com/W8zVxygMML — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) August 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

The three-time All-Star broke the record for the most games with at least 20 points in a single season in Indiana Fever history. The performance marked her 20th game of the year and surpassed the previous mark of 19, shared by Caitlin Clark in 2024 and Tamika Catchings in 2003. With the performance, Mitchell also extended her streak of consecutive 20-point outings to five as she continues to average 20.6 points and 3.4 assists.

The player herself was delighted with the record and thanked the franchise for the support they have shown. Mitchell has been at the Fever ever since being picked by the franchise second overall at the 2018 WNBA Draft.

“It means a lot more than people know because I have been here the longest. They make me feel like I'm important to them and vice versa. I love the people I play with, and to know that they would go out of their way to make something like that happen for me, it means a lot,” she said.

The Fever are now 19-17 for the season will once again take on the Lynx in the second of the double-header.