The Unrivaled Basketball League, founded by WNBA superstars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, is looking to give Caitlin Clark $1 million and incentives to play in the league according to a report by Front Office Sports senior reporter Michael McCarthy.

Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA first-team guard, has been a ratings draw since her time at Iowa and Unrivaled is willing to give her a ‘Lionel Messi-like’ offer to play in the league. MLS superstar Lionel Messi got a groundbreaking deal from Inter Miami CF to join their club, including a contract valued at $150 million, partial ownership in the organization, and even revenue from Apple MLS Season Pass among other incentives.

Although Clark may not anticipate as substantial of a payout as Messi for possibly joining the three-on-three league, Unrivaled could present her with a noteworthy equity stake and revenue-sharing opportunity. Plus, the $1 million salary will be a great addition to the revenue she’s generating from her other business ventures. She signed a huge eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike and does works with other brands such as Gatorade, Wilson, State Farm, and other brands.

Unrivaled aims to leverage “the Caitlin Clark effect” to generate significant interest in their league during its inaugural season. The Collier and Stewart-led league has recently signed a three-year contract with a three-year option from Warner Brothers Discovery, potentially raising the total value of the six-year broadcast agreement with TNT Sports to around $100 million.

Expand Tweet

Although Clark playing in Unrivaled could certainly be interesting for the league, she said she looked to take a break from basketball following the conclusion of the WNBA season per comments from ESPN’s Ryan Rucco during game two of the Fever’s WNBA Playoff matchup against the Connecticut Sun.

“We talked to Caitlin Clark earlier today. She said she almost definitely will not play basketball this offseason. So it is likely we will not see her play again until April.”

According to Unrivaled President Alex Bazzell via the Sports Business Journal, the league recognizes that Clark wants to take a break from the game but is still ready to pursue her as a potential addition.

“And then with Caitlin, what we’ve always tried to do with every player, you have to treat them with the cards that they’re dealt. She’s been through the last year and a half probably more mentally and emotionally than any women’s athlete’s been through, as far as anyone can remember. So we haven’t had that firm dialogue or firm offer just yet. We are going to make that offer. It’s going to be a historic offer, but we’re giving her time to mentally escape basketball before we sit down and have that conversation.”

The players in the league will receive a six-figure salary boasted as the “highest salaries in professional women’s sports league history” along with the equity stakes that all participants will have in the league. Players with a significantly larger following and star power earn more money, such as the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese who already signed on to participate in the league.

Along with Clark, Unrivaled also attempted to recruit unanimous MVP A’ja Wilson, arguably the best player in the WNBA who has a substantial fan base. But, Wilson declined participation this season but left the door open to join the league in the future.

“Interested? I’m not going to completely cut it out, because you never know. But I will not be in Unrivaled this year,” Wilson said when asked by Nekias Duncan.

She continued, “I think that kind of squashes a lot of… people kept tagging me. But I love what it’s doing for my teammates, and it’s creating another avenue for players to play and stay in America.”

Still, Unrivaled will have massive star power in it’s debut season and is sure to draw massive interest around the sports world. Unrivaled is set to tip off on January 17, 2025.