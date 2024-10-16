Caitlin Clark's rookie season is officially stamped as one of the best in WNBA history, as she was named to the All-WNBA first team. Clark was named alongside veteran stars, including unanimous MVP A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, and Breanna Stewart. In celebration of her accomplishment, the Indiana Fever X account posted a video featuring Clark talking about her phenomenal rookie season as well as Fever coach Cristie Sides, and Clark's college coach at Iowa Lisa Blunder talking about her high level of play.

Expand Tweet

Sides even put Clark alongside some of the best in the WNBA.

“She's in the company of some of the greatest players in the league. She's just doing things that special players can do.”

She is certainly in exceptional company on the All-WNBA list, standing alongside WNBA legends in her selection. Clark is the first rookie since Candace Parker in 2008 to be named to the first team, a season in which Parker also claimed the MVP award. Other notable rookies to receive this distinction include Sue Bird, Tamika Catchings, and Diana Taurasi. Clark garnered 52 first-team votes, ranking fourth overall after finishing fourth in MVP voting.

Clark put up some amazing numbers in her rookie season. She averaged a league-high 8.4 assists per game in addition to 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. Her 122 3-pointers led the league and rank second all-time in a regular season. Her phenomenal season will surely be immortalized in history as she also won WNBA Rookie of the Year.

Clark's play, alongside Kelsey Mitchell and Aaliyah Boston, helped the Fever find massive success this season. The team started the season 1-8 start and ultimately made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Fever ultimately made the WNBA playoffs but were beaten by the Connecticut Sun in a sweep in the opening round.

Following an impressive rookie season and legendary 2023-2024 season for Iowa that culminated in a National Championship birth, Clark is poised for even greater success on the court in her sophomore year and will likely receive more accolades for her performance in the future.