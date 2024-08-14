The Indiana Fever revealed a remarkable mid-season report on Wednesday, highlighting record-breaking data that showcases the impact of Caitlin Clark, their star player and the driving force behind the franchise’s soaring popularity. As the Fever prepare to resume the WNBA season on Thursday after the All-Star and Olympic break, the team has established itself as a leader in fan engagement, attendance, and media viewership across the league.

Leading the WNBA in both home and away game attendance, the Fever have attracted more than 186,000 fans to Gainbridge Fieldhouse since the season began in May, marking the highest total in franchise history and a 265% increase from last season. Eight of the team's 11 home games have been sellouts, and the surge in fan interest has extended beyond Indiana, with road games often moved to larger venues to accommodate the increased demand.

The Fever’s success is not limited to the stands. The team's merchandise sales have skyrocketed, with four home games setting single-game sales records at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Team Store. The Fever have seen a staggering 1,193% increase in jersey sales, contributing to a more than 1,000% jump in net sales overall.

Caitlin Clark effect extends to broadcasts

On the broadcast front, the Fever have dominated national television, with 38 games scheduled for national TV coverage—a league-high. Ten of these broadcasts have set network viewership records for WNBA games across major networks like ESPN, CBS and NBA TV. Notably, the team’s June 23 game against the Chicago Sky became the most-watched WNBA game in 23 years, averaging 2.3 million viewers and peaking at 3.3 million.

“This is a historic moment, an inflection point for women’s basketball, and there’s nothing more fitting than Indiana being at the center of it all,” stated Mel Raines, Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, in a press release from the Fever. “Over several seasons, we have built a young, talented roster that fans are excited to support, and this is momentum that we will build off for years to come.”

Social and digital media engagement has also reached new heights. The Fever rank first among all major U.S. sports franchises in video consumption across social platforms, with over 800 million views since April. The team has gained 1.3 million new followers, a 266% increase, making them the most followed WNBA team. Additionally, fan interaction with the Fever’s website and app has increased tenfold, reflecting the growing online presence of the team.

The Fever’s success has extended to corporate partnerships as well. The team has experienced a 225% increase in partnerships, leading the WNBA in this category.