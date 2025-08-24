Tommy Fleetwood is in position to end his stunning PGA Tour winless streak, and he has Caitlin Clark's support as he embarks on Sunday's final round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. Fleetwood entered play Sunday tied with Patrick Cantlay at 16-under, leading to Clark's post on X, formerly Twitter.

“This has to be Fleetwood's day,” Clark wrote.

Fleetwood's day got off to a good start with a birdie on the par-3 second and Cantlay dropping two strokes early. Fleetwood has a two-stroke lead over Russell Henley at the time of writing.

Fleetwood got off to a roaring start at the Tour Championship, firing a first-round 64 and a second-round 63. While he cooled off a bit with a 67 on Saturday, it still put him in position to get his first PGA Tour win ever and a FedEx Cup victory. It would be quite a first win after coming so close in previous major tournaments.

The Englishman has a top-five finish in all four majors, finishing second in the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Open Championship. He also finished tied for third at the 2024 Masters and tied for fifth at the 2022 PGA Championship.

Fleetwood has won seven times on the European Tour and has won several other non-PGA Tour events, but he's still seeking that first PGA Tour victory. The 34-year-old will have to hold off a number of challengers, including Henley, Cantlay and Keegan Bradley, who sits at 14-under.

As for defending champion and FedEx Cup points leader Scottie Scheffler, he's currently five strokes back and is even par after six holes on Sunday. Will the No. 1 player in the world make one last charge after his thrilling BMW Championship win last week?

Stay tuned as Tommy Fleetwood tries to secure that elusive first PGA Tour win. Caitlin Clark is clearly locked in.