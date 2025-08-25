The Indiana Fever absorbed a crucial loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, 97-84, at Target Center amid their late push to secure a spot in the playoffs despite the extended absence of Caitlin Clark. They have now lost four of their last assignments.

The Fever fell to 19-18, tied with the Golden State Valkyries in seventh place in the team standings. They only have seven games left.

It remains unclear if Caitlin Clark will return in the final stretch as she continues to recover from a groin injury and a recently discovered bone bruise in her left ankle.

Indianapolis Star's Chloe Peterson reported that the 23-year-old Fever guard participated in some “low-impact” and “non-contact” drills during shootaround on Sunday, working with the squad for the first time since reaggravating her groin injury on July 15.

Fever coach Stephanie White expressed optimism with Clark's latest phase in her recovery.

“It was a good step, because she got out there on the floor with us for the first time, part of the sort of return to activity thing. But it was all very low maintenance, you know, 5-on-0 low intensity stuff. So I think just getting her back out there, getting her comfortable, and seeing where she goes,” said White, as quoted by Peterson.

Clark has only played 13 games this season due to various injuries, dampening what was expected to be an electric sophomore season. The reigning Rookie of the Year is averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals.

It has been a challenging campaign for the Fever, who lost guards Sophie Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson to season-ending injuries.

Despite their depleted roster, the All-Star pair of Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston has kept Indiana afloat. White has also stressed the need for everyone to pick up the cudgels and get the job done by committee.

Mitchell scored 26 points in their loss to the Lynx, while Boston tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Last season, Clark helped the Fever return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Now, the team needs to do it without her—at least for now.