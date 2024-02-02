The Fever add more three point shooting to their roster.

The Indiana Fever hit the jackpot when they got the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft and used it to select rising star Aliyah Boston. They got another major boost getting the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft which they're widely expected to use on Iowa star Caitlin Clark should she declare for the draft. They're going to have to fill out the rest of the roster though with complimentary players. The Fever did so in WNBA free agency by adding veteran forward Katie Lou Samuelson.

Katie Lou Samuelson joins the Fever in WNBA free agency after spending the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. Samuelson didn't play last season, however, as she sat out due to pregnancy. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Samuelson holds a career average of 33.9 percent shooting from three point range.

Samuelson began her career with the Chicago Sky. She's also suited up for the Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm. Samuelson shot a career-high 35.2 percent from the three point line back in 2022, her lone season playing for the Sparks. During that year she started 29 of the 32 games she played in and averaged a career-best 9.7 points per game, 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 37.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 83.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Samuelson will add additional three point shooting to the Fever lineup as well as size at the small forward position. Last season, the Fever missed out on the playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.