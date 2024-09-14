After a shaky start to the 2024 season, the Indiana Fever have rallied and secured a spot in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs. One of the biggest forces propelling the Fever is rookie guard Caitlin Clark. Clark made WNBA history on Friday by breaking the league's single-season assist record in the Fever's 78-74 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. As a result, Clark has caught the attention of NBA veteran and San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul.

Paul got creative when congratulating Clark on her incredible achievement.

“Assisting is what we do. Congrats @CaitlinClark22 on breaking the @WNBA single-season assist record! @StateFarm,” Paul wrote on X (formerly Twitter) along with a graphic of StateFarm graphic of Clark:

Caitlin Clark must be honored to receive the compliments of an experienced professional player like Chris Paul. Paul is entering his 20th year in the league. He looks to play a new role on the Spurs, helping the young team develop and climb the Western Conference rankings.

Paul will likely be an NBA Hall of Famer by the time his career is over, and Clark wants to chase similar greatness in the WNBA.

Through 38 games in 2024, Clark averages 19.1 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per contest. Clark's leadership has the Fever locked in with a playoff spot, and she is the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award. But Clark has gotten real on the award race, emphasizing that winning basketball games is the priority.

“Everybody can write that, but our focus is on winning basketball games,” Clark said after a 31-point, 12-assist performance in the Fever's Aug. 30 win over the Chicago Sky, per Fever Beat Reporter Matthew Byrne. “It’s as simple as that… that was the same story for us when we were in college. If you’re playing basketball for individual awards, no matter what level you’re at, you’re doing it wrong.”

It will be exciting to continue to watch Clark grow amid a promising rookie season.