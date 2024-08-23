ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith called out WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes for what he perceives as a slight against Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. The controversy arose after Swoopes discussed the Fever's recent success on her podcast, “Queens of The Court,” without mentioning Clark's contributions.

“All Sheryl Swoopes did was validate all the speculation that there's folks hating on Caitlin Clark, that's all she did,” Smith said Friday on his show. He questioned how Swoopes could discuss the Fever's turnaround without acknowledging Clark, who leads the league in assists as a rookie.

“Because to know basketball like Sheryl Swoopes does, to be as accomplished as she is, to be the Hall of Famer that she is, all accolades that are well deserved. And I'm certainly not attacking Sheryl Swoopes the person because I think she's a wonderful person. She's certainly always been nothing but class and nice to me,” Smith said. “I’m only addressing a point, how do you talk about the Indiana Fever and mention a multitude of players and not one of them is Caitlin Clark, who by the way as a rookie is leading the league in assists, how do you do that?”

The incident has reignited discussions about the reception of Clark in the WNBA. Some observers have noted a pattern of criticism from former players and veterans towards Clark since her final year at Iowa. Speculations range from concerns about undeserved attention to jealousy over the league's increased visibility since Clark's arrival.

Sheryl Swoopes made previous comments about Caitlin Clark

This isn't the first time Swoopes has made controversial comments about Clark. During an appearance on Gil's Arena, she described Clark as a “bully” on the court, citing alleged pushing off defenders.

However, the situation highlights the importance of context in media discussions. ESPN's Elle Duncan initially criticized Swoopes based on incomplete information but later issued a public apology after listening to the full podcast episode. Duncan admitted to reacting without proper context and personally apologized to Swoopes.

In the full context of Swoopes' podcast, she compared the Fever's roster depth to that of the Chicago Sky, suggesting Indiana has better overall talent. Swoopes questioned whether either team would be in playoff contention without their star players, Clark for Indiana and Angel Reese for Chicago.

As the debate continues, it highlights the intense scrutiny that surrounds Clark's impact on the WNBA and the ongoing discussions about her place in the league. With Clark averaging 17.8 points per game in her rookie season, her performance continues to be a focal point for both praise and criticism in the basketball community.