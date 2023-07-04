Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and the former NFL quarterback Jordan Rodgers are still together. Breaking the trend of Bachelor couples, the duo tied the knot last year. The two of them shared what made their relationship work, and it's more common than you might think.

“I think one thing that we've always recognized and don't shy away from is you're always going to have to put in the work. You're always going to have to compromise. It's always going to be discovering and learning and compromising with your partner,” JoJo Fletcher told People.

“We obviously took a long time before we got married,” Fletcher said of the couple who first engaged after The Bachelorette in 2016. “We celebrated our six-year engagement anniversary on the Thursday before our wedding.”

As for solving conflict, it's all about communication and time apart.

“In conflict or in a conversation, if you can't resolve — and you're realizing you can't resolve — take five [minutes],” Fletcher said. “It's the easiest thing you can recognize it — sometimes all you need is five minutes to just come back down and realize, ‘Hey, what we're arguing about is so silly. We're on the same team here.'”

Jordan Rodgers said, “When you’re not communicating right, it just escalates. You're missing each other, ‘Wait, no, but you didn't hear this.'”

“Overall, I think we were laughing the other day. We were like, ‘You know what? Every couple has arguments, and tiffs, and stuff,' It was like, ‘The ratio of how much time we spend together for the amount of arguments we have is really good,'” Rodgers said. “We think, ‘Oh, we fight every now and then, but we literally spend 24/7 together.'”

“We do everything together,” Fletcher agreed, who noted she began working out with Rodgers. “That was one thing that we bonded over. And especially during COVID, we started doing a lot of workouts just together in our house, built out a little gym in our home. So, it's something we really enjoy.”