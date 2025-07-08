The college football season is right around the corner, and the start of conference media days really signifies that the 2025 season is close. Big 12 Media Days got underway on Tuesday from Frisco, Texas, and commissioner Brett Yormark took to the podium to discuss the upcoming season. He had a lot to talk about, and one of his main points revolved around the College Football Playoff. Last year, the Big 12 got one team in the CFP, but Yormark expects that to change this year.

Arizona State won the Big 12 last year, and the team received a bid to the CFP and a bye in the first round because of it. The auto byes are no longer a thing this year, but this year's Big 12 champ will get an automatic bid into the field. Brett Yormark is expecting the champ to be joined by some other conference members this year.

“The Big 12 returns nine starting quarterbacks, who threw for over 2,400 yards last season,” Yormark said on Tuesday, according to an article from On3. “The rest of the power-four combined have just 11. We also boast one of the nation’s top coaching lineups, from Hall of Famers to rising stars. I full expect the Big 12 to earn multiple College Football Playoff bids this year and to show once again that we can compete with anyone.”

When it comes to college football, there are two Power Four conferences that are viewed above the others. The Big Ten and the SEC are at the top of the sport, and the ACC and Big 12 are beneath them. Last year, the Big 12 got one team in the CFP and the ACC had two. The Mountain West had one, the Big Ten had four, the SEC had three, and then there was Notre Dame as well. Most people expect the field to have similar numbers this year, but Yormark disagrees.

“Once again, I believe the Big 12 will be the deepest football conference in America,” he said. “No league offers the competitive balance that we do. Last season the Big 12 led the nation in fourth quarter lead changes and go-ahead scores in the final minute of conference games, and this year our star power (especially at quarterback) will be on full display.”

The Big 12 is expected to have some solid teams, but it will be tricky to get multiple schools in when the committee clearly favors the Big Ten and the SEC. Both of those conferences are expected to get 4-5 teams in this year. There is a lot of talent spread around college football, and there is room for just 12 teams in the CFP.