The Texas Rangers have been a disaster since winning the 2023 World Series. They missed the postseason with just 78 wins, and are below .500 after the Fourth of July this year. Despite their high payroll and the uncertain American League Wild Card picture, the Rangers should trade starting pitcher Tyler Mahle before the July 31 deadline.

Mahle will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. Considering the Rangers' high payroll and up-and-coming pitching prospects, they would be better off letting Mahle walk this offseason. Combine that with declining playoff odds, and trading him would be the smartest move. He has a 2.34 ERA in 14 starts this year and could be a playoff starter for a World Series contender.

The Rangers could still make the postseason after trading Mahle. If they get more out of Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, they could still have a strong rotation and replenish their prospect pipeline. Since adding the third Wild Card team, the deadline has become even more of a seller's market. With so many teams gnawing at the final spot, Texas could get a haul for Mahle.

Despite being well out of the postseason last year, the Rangers did not make any trade deadline deals. They kept Nathan Eovaldi and ended up re-signing him in free agency, and held onto Andrew Heaney, who left in the winter. This year, they have to see what is happening on the field and around them in the standings and replenish their pipeline.

The Rangers built their World Series title through a solid mix of free-agent acquisitions and homegrown talent. They know they have to give themselves more chances to develop stars at the minor-league level. Trading Mahle is the first step to building a contender for the future.

Who should call the Rangers about Tyler Mahle?

There are plenty of contenders who will be looking for a starting pitcher at the MLB trade deadline. Even though he has never pitched in the postseason, his stats this year should carry over into October. The Yankees are the first team that pops to mind, especially considering Clarke Schmidt's recent injury. But considering Mahle does not have control for 2026, he wouldn't be with the team long enough to replace Schmidt.

But the New York Mets could look into Mahle as an option for their rotation. They would run into the same problem as the Yankees and Schmidt with Griffin Canning's Achilles injury. But they needed pitching before that, so Mahle could be just one of multiple moves they make for their pitching staff. The Rangers and Mets have connected on a trade before, which sent Max Scherzer to Texas during the 2023 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made their presence known in the AL playoff race by sweeping the Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels. Even with Scherzer back in the rotation, they should look into adding to the group. Mahle is a great option, even though he has never pitched in Rogers Center. Toronto should be going for it this year before the Vladimir Guerrero Jr extension kicks in this winter.

The Houston Astros have been dealt two Tommy John surgery cards this year on Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski. But a Rangers-Astros trade feels unlikely considering the gnarly history between the clubs. But the Chicago Cubs should have no problem trading with the Rangers and desperately need the help. With Justin Steele out for the year, they should make a trade for a pitcher. If it is their only year with Kyle Tucker, they will regret not adding,

The Rangers could also trade Jon Gray or Patrick Corbin from their rotation. But dealing Mahle would bring back the biggest return of the group and help Texas move forward.