In a sneak peak of Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson gets a little help from former lead JoJo Fletcher and her husband Jordan Rodgers. They join her on a group date to help Lawson find the Ken to her Barbie, per People.

“Welcome to Charity’s Barbie Land,” JoJo Fletcher tells the contestants in the clip.

“We’re excited to be back and help Charity find her soul mate — or Ken to her Barbie,” said Rodgers. “In the new Barbie movie, there are many Kens all vying for Barbie’s heart. Ken writes a love song for Barbie, so that’s exactly what you’re going to be doing.”

Fletcher explains that they'll perform for Lawson dressed in some of the “most iconic Ken looks” so that they can “look like a real-life Ken doll.”

“I have 12 different types of Kens, and that is a vision,” Lawson said.

The Bachelorette previously revealed what she wants in a partner, like a sense of humor, confidence and ambition: “I want someone who is very driven, wants to provide, give me a sense of stability and security, and also me be able to do the same for him as well.”

She continued, saying cocky guys “a big turnoff,” and that, “I have no interest in someone who can't be kind to others.” Lawson started her season by giving her First Impression Rose to contestant Brayden, who is arguably exactly what she doesn't want. Some of the other men saw that in him, like contestant Aaron, and took it upon themselves to inform her of that. It lead to some drama, and there's more to come as both are staying for week three.

See Charity Lawson as The Bachelorette Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.