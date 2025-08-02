The Pittsburgh Pirates stunned fans Friday night with an offensive surge led by shortstop Oneil Cruz, who crushed a 451-foot grand slam in the top of the first inning at Coors Field. The home run by Cruz, which rocketed off his bat at an eye-popping exit velocity of 114.7 mph, didn’t just open the scoring — it sent a clear message. With the ball landing deep in the right-center bullpen, the blast ignited the energy in the dugout and set the tone for what would become a wild offensive showdown against the Colorado Rockies.

This moonshot wasn’t just a crowd-pleaser — it was the second grand slam of the season for the 26-year-old. The Dominican-born slugger hit his first career grand slam on April 16, 2025, against the Washington Nationals. Even more astonishing, both of Cruz’s grand slams this year would’ve cleared the fences in all 30 MLB ballparks, reinforcing why he's quickly rising among the league’s most feared MLB power hitters.

MLB posted the jaw-dropping blast on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the moment with a fitting description that highlighted both the power and distance of the grand slam.

Oneil Cruz GRAND SLAM! 114.7 MPH, 451 FEET 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FvcU1GvpD1 — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2025

The grand slam gave the club a commanding 5-0 lead just minutes into the game and capped a nine-run first inning in which 14 batters came to the plate. Cruz’s performance was part of a two-hit night that also included a double and continued to showcase his raw power at the plate — the same power that made him a 2025 Home Run Derby participant.

During the event, he tied Aaron Judge’s Derby record with a jaw-dropping 513-foot blast, matching the mark Judge set in 2017. Cruz also launched a 498-foot homer in the semifinals and a 492-footer earlier in the night, further solidifying his status as one of the game’s premier power threats.

Despite the early fireworks Friday night, the Pirates vs. Rockies matchup quickly turned into a chaotic slugfest. Pittsburgh’s 9-0 lead evaporated behind defensive miscues and bullpen breakdowns, ending in a stunning 17-16 loss that marked one of the season’s wildest comebacks.

Cruz’s grand slam was his 18th home run of the season and further solidified his status as a rare two-way talent. With 35 stolen bases, he remains on track for an uncommon 20-30 season — a blend of speed and power few players possess. Yet his .218 average and 133 strikeouts highlight the inconsistency that has defined not just his year, but the Pirates’ 2025 campaign as a whole.