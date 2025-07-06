Currently holding one of the AL Wild Card spots, the Tampa Bay Rays are playing strong baseball so far this season. Although their home at Tropicana Field is unavailable this season, they've made Steinbrenner Field, their temporary refuge for the season, one of the toughest places to play in the MLB. The Rays have used a home-heavy front end of their schedule to help them get close to the AL East lead, although Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins on a walk-off bunt does sting a bit.

Moving forward, there are a couple of places where the Rays could use some upgrades and/or additions. The bullpen, which has been a unit that the Rays have relied heavily on over the years, has regressed a bit this year. This is one area in which Rays president of baseball operations Erik Neander could focus on as the trade deadline approaches.

However, their lineup has one spot in particular that has long called out for an upgrade. In fact, it is the one position that the Rays have never truly had an impact bat. That position is at catcher. The organization has long favored having a more defensive-minded backstop, one that can handle the strengths of their pitching staff. However, the biggest move they could likely make before the deadline passes in a few weeks? Swinging a big trade for Atlanta Braves number one catcher Sean Murphy. The biggest question involving that would be this: would Rays ownership approve of more spending in a season with so much turmoil? At this point, anything is possible.

Adding Sean Murphy would likely solve Rays' biggest lineup hole

Murphy's $15 million salary would be one of, if not the biggest, salaries in Rays team history. As rumors regarding the team's sale continue to whip about, it is fair to ask whether or not Neander would get clearance to add a salary like Murphy's to the payroll. If Tampa Bay is serious about maintaining its current playoff standing, if not improving upon it, then trading for a bat like Murphy, particularly at a position in which they've long struggled, would be quite a coup.

It would also tell long-time manager Kevin Cash and his roster than the team brass is behind them. There have been plenty of times in which the Rays have been in the hunt, only for the front office to not back them. Most notably when they traded away former star outfielder Randy Arozarena a couple of deadlines ago when Tampa Bay was still in the hunt. So, would they trade a prospect package, say one including players such as infielder Curtis Mead, outfielder Aidan Smith and a major league arm such as Taj Bradley, to obtain a backstop like Murphy?

If so, then putting faith in this current roster would be a great way to repay them for how well they've played in a very trying season. Although the Rays are set to return to the Trop next season for a couple more years, this season is a good preview of how the team draws outside of downtown St. Petersburg. The consistent sell-outs at “Trop East” are just one glimpse of what could be a bright future for the Rays. Trading for a difference maker like Murphy would send the right message to Rays fans all over the baseball world.